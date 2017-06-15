Turtle Beach's new headsets could offer everything you need at a mid-range price

Turtle Beach has lifted the covers off its latest headset range, offering options for PS4 and Xbox players, as well as popping in a set of cans that'll support Microsoft's next gen-console too.

You've got two choices per console family, with the Stealth 700 and Stealth 600 headsets already available to pre-order at $149.95 (£129.99) and $99.95 (£89.99) respectively. That converts roughly to AU$225 and AU$155 for Australian gamers. They'll hit shops in September.

Read more: Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament Headset

These are the best PC gaming headsets you can buy right now

Beach buddies

There are a few key differences across both headsets for both platforms. Looking first at the Stealth 700 and 600 series for Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X players, you'll be able to take advantage of Microsoft's new Xbox wireless technology to connect the headsets, making the set up process as simple as it is to connect a controller to the console.

They'll take advantage of Microsoft's Windows Sonic for headphones too to push "immersive" surround sound, and you'll also be able to use them with the console's new Dolby Atmos functionality.

If you want to use the two headsets with PC then it's slightly easier with the Stealth 700, which comes equipped with Bluetooth. Meanwhile, if you'd like to use the Stealth 600 you'll need to use the same wireless dongle that's used for connecting Xbox controllers to PC.

For the PS4 version of the Stealth 700 series, it's making use of DTS: Headphone:X surround sound tech to deliver 7.1 channel surround sound, with the PS4 Steal 600 using Turtle Beach Virtual Surround Sound instead.

Aside from the Bluetooth connectivity on the Xbox version of the 700, the main difference between the 600 and 700 is the active noise cancellation on the latter. The 700 sports a slightly more premium design, too, with synthetic leather used in the construction.

Across both series and console families, the 700 and 600 make use of 50mm drivers, and a chat mic that can be flipped up and out of the way when not in use. Both the Stealth 700 and 600 use Turtle Beach's ProSpecs design to make for more comfortable long-term play for glasses wearers.

Unfortunately we weren't able to listen to the headphones for ourselves to know whether their sound quality can match up to their impressive list of features, but we're looking forward to putting the headsets through our full review process when they're released.