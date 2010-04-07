Sony Ericsson massively overhauls Xperia X2

You might vaguely remember the Sony Ericsson Xperia X2, before it was canned for a UK launch. Well, that hasn't stopped SE bringing out a massive update for it.

The new firmware brings all manner of changes to the Windows Mobile 6.5 handset, such as FM radio and video calling.

The update also offers stability improvements and performance tweaks – things we'd reckon the UK public would have been crying out for had it actually been released.

Touch-tastic

Other enhancements include better touch navigation thought the home screen, faster GPS locking, and overhauled dialler pad and even more responsive keyboard.

Now, we're sure we're not alone in wishing that this phone would at least be offered over here so we can make up our own minds whether a Windows Mobile 6.5 device is worth a punt before the might of Windows Phone 7 lands later in the year.

If it was a performance issue that blocked networks from stocking it, then fingers crossed that this new update might change their minds.

From Sony Ericsson Product Blog via Engadget