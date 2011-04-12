iPhone 5 to take over September iPod event?

Supply chain rumours are still rumbling that Apple's iPhone 5 will be subject to some kind of delay.

The latest chatter comes from Avian Securities, where analysts are saying that production on the new iPhone won't start until September.

A note from the firm reads, "Conversations with yet another key component supplier indicates that production for iPhone 5 will begin in September.

"This is consistent with Avian findings in the supply chain in recent months and we believe the consensus view is moving towards this scenario."

Mega iPod v Giant iPhone

An iPhone 5 UK release date of September would put the iPhone 5 squarely into what has traditionally been iPod territory; Apple has always launched its iPod range refreshes at a music-themed event in early Autumn.

New iPhones are usually revealed at WWDC, but given that the focus of this year's event is set to be software rather than hardware focused, a September iPhone release date is suddenly sounding more viable than ever before.

From All Things D