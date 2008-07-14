Apple: 3G iPhones sales top 1 million

Apple has announced that it has managed to sell over 1 million 3G iPhones since its launch on Friday July 11.

The massively hyped launch of the enhanced iPhone, which brought improved functionality and 3G at a lower price point, caught headlines everywhere and brought truly gargantuan sales worldwide.

Apple has now confirmed that it has shifted over 1 million handsets, and is likely to continue to sell masses over the coming weeks – with the likes of O2 and Carphone Warehouse unable to match demand and waiting for new stock.

"iPhone 3G had a stunning opening weekend," said Apple supremo Steve Jobs.

"It took 74 days to sell the first one million original iPhones, so the new iPhone 3G is clearly off to a great start around the world."

Apple users feeling Appy

The second major launch saw the phone's 2.0 software which brought third party applications to both the new 3G iPhones and older original iPhones and iPod touches.

The three days since its arrival saw a staggering 10 million application downloads from eager iPhone owners.

"The App Store is a grand slam, with a staggering 10 million applications downloaded in just three days," said Jobs.

"Developers have created some extraordinary applications, and the App Store can wirelessly deliver them to every iPhone and iPod touch user instantly."