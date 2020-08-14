New Batman game reveal likely at DC FanDome, along with Suicide Squad

The panel lineup for DC FanDome on August 22 has been revealed. It promises a first glimpse at two upcoming – and much-anticipated – games, both based on DC Comics characters.

While we already knew about Rocksteady's Suicide Squad from a recent reveal, the other is a new offering from Warner Bros Games Montreal. Previous teases have strongly suggested it's a new Batman game. A Bloomberg report from earlier this year said a new Batman title was planned for a reveal during the DC FanDome event, and this would appear to be it. Eurogamer calls it 'Gotham Knights'.

The Warner Bros. Games Montreal panel is set for 10:30AM PDT/1:30PM EST/6:30PM BST, and the schedule includes the following description: 'Gamers! You won’t want to miss this first look at an exciting new game, and Q&A with its developers. 20 min.'

Target locked - #DCFanDome - August 22. #suicidesquadgame pic.twitter.com/HrXZNKwo0fAugust 7, 2020

Rocksteady's new game has a panel lasting 20 minutes too. Confirmed by the lineup as 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League', this is the studio's follow-up to the Batman: Arkham franchise and it's hoped that a lot more information will be revealed during the show.

This panel is scheduled for 5PM PDT/8PM EST/1AM BST (that's August 23 if you're in the UK) and reads: 'Will Arnett hosts the highly anticipated video game reveal from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise. 20 min.'

The show must go on

DC FanDome is a 24-hour online event scheduled for August 22. The decision to host this event was made following the cancellation of San Diego Comic-Con this year.

As well as the games mentioned above, it will also include the creators and casts from movies such as Aquaman, Shazam!, and The Flash. Basically, it's a chance to catch up on all the news, announcements, and reveals related to DC Comics including the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

If you're looking for more information on the schedule and full lineup, you can head over to the official site here.