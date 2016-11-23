Motorola has had something of a resurgence in 2016 with a fleet of new handsets from flagships to brilliant budget phones – and you can now grab one of its new devices thanks to a range of great Black Friday deals.

All the Motorola Black Friday deals below run until November 28, so make sure you don’t miss the window of savings.

Moto Z - free Moto Mod

There’s no discount on the Moto Z’s £499 retail price, but pick the handset up by November 28 and you’ll get the Incipio offGRID Power Bank Mod worth £59.99 for free. You need to add both the handset and the mod to your basket and the discount will be applied when you checkout.

Moto Z Play - free Moto Mod

If your budget can't quite stretch to the top of the line Moto Z, the Moto Z Play offers a more affordable option at £369.98 - plus it's compatible with the Moto Mods. Add this phone to your basket along with the powerful JBL Soundboost Speaker Mod and you'll save yourself £69.98. Nice!

Moto G4 Play - £10 off

Normally the Moto G4 Play would set you back an affordable £129.98, but this Black Friday you can nab it for just £119.98.

Moto X Force - £50 off

The Moto X Force was the world's first smartphone with a shatterproof display, not to mention a solid spec lineup too - and now there's £50 off just for Black Friday. That takes the price down to £429, and shipping is free too.

Moto X Style - £40 off

All Motorola phones run pure Android, giving you a clean, slick interface and the X Style is no different. Even better though its price has dropped from £349 to £309 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Get it while it's hot people.

Moto 360 - £20 off

The Moto 360 is one of our favourite smartwatches thanks to its simplistic circular design and with a saving of £20 to be had it just got even better - oh, and it works with Android and iPhone. Until November 28 you'll be able to pick it up for just £218.99.