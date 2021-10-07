MLB playoffs live stream 2021: how to watch every game online from anywhere

The Major League Baseball playoffs return to their traditional format with the most wide open field in years. This has the makings of an all-time classic October, so read on as we explain how to get a 2021 MLB playoffs live stream and watch every baseball game online - no matter where you are in the world.

Tampa Bay once again bossed the AL and will be desperate to go one better than they managed a year ago, while San Francisco, well... just wow. The Giants bettered the reigning World Series champions by one, notching a ludicrous 107 wins to take top seed in the NL. Those poor old 106-win Dodgers!

But such is the strength of this season's playoffs, that the top seeds aren't necessarily the favorites.

October baseball is back in full swing, and here's how to get an MLB playoffs live stream online from anywhere.

Stream MLB playoffs without cable with Sling TV

With the majority of MLB playoff games split between Fox, FS1 and TBS, Sling TV is one of the best options for cord-cutters.

How to watch MLB blackout games and stream baseball playoffs from outside your country

A VPN is becoming an essential bit of kit for baseball fans for two reasons. Firstly, MLB blackout rules mean that you can't use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV streaming service to watch teams within your own market - fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.

It's a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means you can still be sitting in your NYC apartment, but your computer will be rerouted to a server in a different part of the country - thereby allowing you to watch the Yankees (or Mets) just like you would if you had a fancy cable package.

Secondly, if you find yourself abroad at all during the 2021 MLB season, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual baseball coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Use a VPN to watch an MLB live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2021 MLB playoffs: live stream every game in the US without cable

Coverage of the 2021 MLB playoffs is available through Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN and MLB.TV, but covering all your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The best way to watch MLB playoffs without cable The excellent MLB.TV streaming service is showing every single game of the post-season, but as every game is subject to local blackout restrictions, it's primarily designed for fans based outside of their home team's city. However, you can get around this by taking the VPN route per our guide above, and porting your computer to an out-of-market location. When it works it's fantastic, as you not only get a live stream of your game of choice, but also the option of home or away team commentary, Spanish-language audio, companion apps for nearly any modern device, and a super-smooth 60fps feed. And better still, because only the postseason remains, the MLB.TV price has been slashed to just $26.99 (from $129.99) after a 7-day MLB.TV FREE trial.

Live stream MLB playoffs online without cable

Alternatively, the vast majority of the playoffs are being nationally televised by Fox, FS1 and TBS, which are all available through the great value OTT streaming service Sling TV. Its Blue package costs just $35 a month and gets you FS1, TBS and local Fox channels in most major markets, while an $11 p/m Sports Extra add-on nets you MLB Network too. Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for a mere $10. You can add ESPN to the mix by getting a combined Sling Blue and Sling Orange package for $50 per month, but we'd recommend sticking to Sling Blue only, seeing as ESPN is only showing the American League Wild Card game.

2021 MLB playoffs brackets

American League

Rays (1) vs Red Sox (4)

Astros (2) vs White Sox (3)

National League

Giants (1) vs Dodgers (4)

Brewers (2) vs Braves (3)

How to watch 2021 MLB playoffs: live stream baseball in Canada

The upshot of the Blue Jays missing out is that every 2021 MLB playoff series is being shown on MLB.TV, with a subscription now down to just US$26.99. Baseball fans based in the Great White North can also tune in to the MLB playoffs on Sportsnet. If you get the service as part of your cable deal, then you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider on the Sportsnet website and get access to an MLB live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by its digital platform. The SN Now streaming service starts at just $14.99 a month, and works across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get an MBL playoffs live stream if you ever want to tune in from abroad.

How to watch 2021 MLB playoffs: live stream baseball in the UK

Once again, BT Sport is showing the MLB playoffs action this year live on TV. Don't forget that the £25 BT Sport monthly sports pass is also available, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the baseball on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the MLB playoffs like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

MLB playoffs live stream: how to watch baseball online in Australia