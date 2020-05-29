Microsoft discounts Surface Pro 7 with bundles including Type Cover keyboard

Surface Pro deals are offering some fantastic bundles this weekend, with the Surface Pro 7 shipping with the expensive black Type Cover included. You can save up to $250 on these premium tablets, and pick up everything you need to get started with Microsoft's latest Pro 7 for as little as $699.

All of these Surface Pro deals sit at around that price point this weekend, but you can swap and change between processing performance and the included keyboard as you wish. That means you can choose between i3 and i5 processors and 4GB or 8GB RAM to get your bundle exactly right, though with so little in it at the moment, we'd really point you towards this $799.99 offering.

At that price you're getting a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage, as well as picking up the Type Cover keyboard. In terms of value, it's the pick of the litter, and you're saving $259.99 overall.

These prices have been seen before, but not for a while, and not for a long time with the keyboard included. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day sales still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

Not in the US? We're rounding up more Surface Pro deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Check out the best Surface Pro prices and deals right here on TechRadar

Surface Pro deals

Surface Pro 7 | 128GB, 8GB RAM, i5 | $899 $699 at Best Buy

With a 10th generation i5 processor at the helm, this Surface Pro 7 configuration is offering the latest in Intel's processing at $200 off today. You're picking up 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD on this flexible 12.3-inch Surface Pro tablet but no Type Cover included.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | 128GB, 4GB RAM, i3 | Black Type Cover | $909.98 $699.99 at Microsoft

You'll have to drop down to 4GB RAM and a 10th generation i3 processor to pick up this black Type Cover bundle, but this Surface Pro deal will be worth it if you don't need that higher performance processing.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | 128GB, 8GB RAM, i5 | Black Type Cover | $1,059 $799.99 at Microsoft

For just $100 more, however, you can boost your processing to a 10th generation i5 and 8GB RAM and still keep that black Type Cover. This deal is also available at Best Buy if Microsoft runs out of stock.

View Deal

Surface Pro X 13-inch - 128GB | $999 $859 at Amazon

If you're looking for some bigger power, you'll find the Microsoft Surface Pro X available for $140 off at Amazon right now. There's 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage in here, with WiFi and LTE compatibility.

View Deal

Shop all Surface Pro deals at Best Buy

Shop all tablet sales at Best Buy

More Surface Pro deals and sales

You'll find plenty of this week's best cheap laptop deals and sales in our roundup, or if you're keen to stick with Microsoft you can also check out the best Surface Go prices and sales around. Sold on a convertible tablet but not on Microsoft's flavour, check out more cheap iPad Pro deals and prices.