Grab a Surface Pro 7 with a Type Cover keyboard for under $800 this week

Surface Pro deals are offering up the entry-level Surface Pro 7 with a premium Type Cover keyboard for just $799.99 this week. That's a fantastic price on everything you need to get started with the Surface tablet, and convert it easily into a more traditional laptop.

At that price you're getting a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage, as well as picking up the Type Cover keyboard. That's cutting edge processing with plenty of RAM to keep everything moving under the hood and enough storage for entry level usage. The Surface Pro 7 is quickly gathering steam as a premium tablet to watch, especially with these prices undercutting the iPad Pro.

These Surface Pro deals have been seen before, but not for a while, and not for a long time with the keyboard included. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day sales still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

Not in the US? We're rounding up more Surface Pro deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Surface Pro 7 deals

Surface Pro 7 | 128GB, 8GB RAM, i5 | $899 $699 at Best Buy

With a 10th generation i5 processor at the helm, this Surface Pro 7 configuration is offering the latest in Intel's processing at $200 off today. You're picking up 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD on this flexible 12.3-inch Surface Pro tablet but no Type Cover included.

Surface Pro 7 | 128GB, 8GB RAM, i5 | Black Type Cover | $1,059 $799.99 at Microsoft

For just $100 more, however, you can add the Black Type Cover to your bundle - saving you even more cash on both items together. This deal is also available at Best Buy if Microsoft runs out of stock.

Surface Pro X deals

Surface Pro X 13-inch - 128GB | $999 $859 at Amazon

If you're looking for some bigger power, you'll find the Microsoft Surface Pro X available for $140 off at Amazon right now. There's 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage in here, with WiFi and LTE compatibility.

More Surface Pro deals and sales

