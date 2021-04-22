Mets vs Cubs live stream: how to watch MLB 2021 baseball online

This week's Mets vs Cubs series looked to have 'clean sweep' written all over it - but we didn't think it would be the Cubbies holding the broom. Can they complete the three for three tonight? Read on as we explain how to watch the Mets vs Cubs games online and live stream today's MLB action on the ESPN Plus streaming service.

Mets vs Cubs live stream Date: Thursday, April 22 Time: 7.40pm ET / 6.40pm CT / 4.40pm PT Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois US TV coverage: catch it on ESPN Plus

The Mets came into the series off the back of five victories in six games, whereas the Cubs were reeling after eight defeats in 12, but David Ross' men ground out a victory that could work wonders for the team's confidence, but particularly that of Jake Arrieta, who has been under fire of late. And then came the 16-4 whooping yesterday.

It'll be interesting to see how the Mets' error-strewn men respond to the defeat. They've arguably been fortunate to find themselves as one of the National League division leaders, and that might not last unless they step things up.

Whether you’re a Mets fan in New York, a Cubs fan in Chicago or just an MLB follower wanting to watch the baseball at Wrigley Field, we’ll show you how to get a high-quality MLB live stream of the Mets vs Cubs game.

How to live stream Mets vs Cubs in the US today

The great value ESPN Plus streaming service has the rights to one game of MLB baseball per day - and the second game in the Mets vs Cubs series is being shown on the streaming service. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $59.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle.

Alternatively, if you're wanting the most MLB coverage possible this season, then MLB.TV shows every single game and costs $129.99.

How to watch the Mets vs Cubs in Canada

The first game of the Mets vs Cubs series was shown by TSN in Canada, but the rest of the series isn't being televised. However, there is still a way to watch the entire Mets vs Cubs series, because MLB.TV is also available in Canada, where only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but you can get around this by using a VPN, as explained above.

Cubs vs Mets live stream: watch MLB in the UK

Unfortunately, the Cubs vs Mets series isn't being televised in the UK. You can, however, tune in via MLB.TV, which costs $129.99 for access to every single game of the season - including this series. BT Sport is showing plenty of Major League Baseball action this season, and don't forget that it now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment.

How to get a Cubs vs Mets live stream in Australia

Baseball fans Down Under can watch the Cubs vs Mets series online on slick streaming platform Kayo Sports with this one getting going at 9.40am AST on Friday morning. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. You can also watch every game this season, including the Cubs vs Mets series, via MLB.TV, which costs US$129.99 for the year. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an MLB live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.