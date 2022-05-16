Marvel's She-Hulk release date may have been leaked by Disney

Audio player loading…

The release date for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk has been leaked online – by none other than Disney itself.

As first spotted by Murphy's Multiverse on Saturday, May 14, Disney's UK website appeared to confirm that the MCU TV show would arrive on August 17. The possible launch date was listed under the Marvel on Disney Plus section of the webpage, with She-Hulk seemingly set to land on Disney Plus this summer (or winter for those of you who reside in the southern hemisphere).

Any reference to She-Hulk has been scrubbed from the website since its release date leaked. However, TechRadar was able to verify that the show's likely launch date and TV show summary was listed as recently as Saturday evening. Check out our screenshot below for confirmation of this fact:

She-Hulk's Disney Plus release date has been leaked by Disney's UK division. (Image credit: Disney UK)

She-Hulk is one of four Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shows due to launch on Disney Plus in 2022, with Moon Knight leading the charge following its March 30 arrival. Ms Marvel will be the next TV series to debut on Disney's streaming service on June 8. Meanwhile, Secret Invasion and She-Hulk are yet to receive official release dates – or, rather, that was the case until this apparent faux pas on Disney UK's part.

It's unclear if this leak provides official confirmation on She-Hulk's Disney Plus release – we'll get onto why it may not do so in a moment. But it's the first time that we've seen or heard anything significant about the Marvel Phase 4 project's arrival. And, given that August 17 falls on a Wednesday – i.e. the day that new Marvel TV shows launch on Disney Plus – it appears that there's a certain degree of truth in this leak.

We've reached out to Disney for comment and we'll update this article if we receive a response.

Analysis: will She-Hulk smash her way onto Disney Plus in August?

Has Disney genuinely made a mistake with this release date leak? (Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

It seems so, but there are a couple of factors that might disprove the validity of this leak.

Despite She-Hulk's release date leak coming from Disney itself, though, there's every chance that an August launch won't actually happen.

For one, the Marvel section of Disney's UK website hasn't been updated to reflect the releases of Shang-Chi or Moon Knight. Both MCU projects are available to stream on Disney Plus, but neither are listed alongside Loki, Eternals, and other Phase 4 productions on that specific page. If that duo have accidentally been left off the list, there's a possibility that She-Hulk's release date has added incorrectly.

Then there's the prospect that She-Hulk's leaked launch date is simply a placeholder. Maybe an August arrival was tentatively pencilled in by Marvel Studios and Disney, but the show's release has since been pushed back. There have been rumors that She-Hulk is suffering from numerous development issues, including production pipeline problems relating to a VFX backlog, which reportedly led to a revised She-Hulk release date of late 2022 or even January 2023.

However, the fact that Disney has removed any reference to She-Hulk from the website is a clear indication that there's some truth to its August launch date. Ordinarily, Disney and Marvel don't reveal Marvel movie or TV show release dates until they're ready. The leaking of She-Hulk's release date via an official Disney channel, plus its subsequent removal from the Disney UK website, then, makes this a two-fold error that only fuels the fire about an August release date.

An August launch seems like a perfect fit for She-Hulk, too. Ms Marvel's Disney Plus show will have ended by that point, while Thor: Love and Thunder will have been out in theaters worldwide for over a month by mid-August. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only other MCU project with a confirmed release date for 2022, so we'll need a new Marvel series to tide us over until Black Panther 2's November launch.

Finally, Brazilian news outlet Chippu has previously suggested that She-Hulk will launch in August (thanks to Reddit for the catch). Ordinarily, we'd take such speculation with a pinch of salt. Chippu, though, apparently has good contacts within Marvel Studios' ranks about release date reveals and the like. The South American website was the first to confirm that Thor 4's trailer would officially arrive on April 18, which it subsequently did.

Our guess? Given Disney removed She-Hulk's entire entry from its UK website, plus Chippu's claim about an August launch, we think there's enough evidence to suggest that the Tatiana Maslany-starring series will arrive in three months time. Unless Disney and Marvel decide that it needs a longer development cycle, we'd be surprised if She-Hulk doesn't smash her way onto Disney Plus before September rolls around.