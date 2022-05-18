First trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law nails the comic's humor and tone

Audio player loading…

After what seemed like an interminable wait, Marvel Studios has finally dropped the first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the highly anticipated series starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black).

Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, cousin to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and lawyer who happens to specialize in cases involving superheroes (step aside, Matt Murdock).

While some commenters have noted a touch of the uncanny valley in She-Hulk's appearance, the show looks absolutely fantastic, with head writer Jessica Gao (responsible for Rick and Morty's famous 'Pickle Rick' episode) nailing the humor and tone of the character's various comic runs.

Along with appearances from Ruffalo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will also see the return of The Incredible Hulk's Tim Roth as Abomination, and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) as Wong. You can check out the show's official trailer below.

She-Hulk: here's what you need to know

In the She-Hulk comics, Walters receives a life-saving blood transfusion from her famous cousin, leading her to experience a gamma-mutation which allows her to transform into a larger, stronger, greener version of herself while still keeping her intelligence.

Unlike her cousin, Walters embraces her She-Hulk persona almost immediately, even going as far as practicing law and dating in her hulked-out form.

Based on the trailer above, it's clear the series takes a great deal of inspiration from John Byrne's beloved Sensational She-Hulk series from the '80s, which transformed She-Hulk into more of a comedic character.

In that comic, Walters regularly broke the fourth wall and addressed the reader by pointing out the absurdity of the situations she often found herself in, predating the likes of Deadpool by several years.

While the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law doesn't give any indication of that kind of approach, we believe the series will end up being Marvel's most comedic show, regardless – the trailer's closing gag is one of the funniest we've seen since the Thomas the Tank Engine derailment featured in Ant-Man's first trailer.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's nine episode series will kick off on Disney Plus from August 17, with new episodes arriving weekly.