The best Black Friday Amazon US deals live and updated as they drop
The Thanksgiving turkey has been eaten and Black Friday is officially here!
With the mashed potatoes and pumpkin pies behind us, it's now all about the biggest sales period of the year upon us. The best Amazon Black Friday deals have begun to drop and we're here to highlight all the key deals you need to get your beady eyes on immediately, as well as some hidden gems worth considering adding to your basket.
Whether you're looking to treat yourself (something we wholeheartedly endorse), or you're shopping in preparation for the holidays and gift giving, you've come to exactly the right place. We'll point you in the right direction, from Echo devices to laptops, discounts on headphones, to stocking up on liquor ahead of festive celebrations.
Bringing you the very best bits from this years plethora of Amazon Black Friday deals, we'll keep finding the best products for you, so keep this live blog open in a tab and keep checking back - it'll automatically refresh with the latest Black Friday scoops from yours truly.
If you're looking for a bit more analysis on the very best Amazon Black Friday deals, head to our hub for a more detailed breakdown on some of the top offers coming out of the Amazon sale.
Alternatively, if you want to compare Amazon Black Friday deals to other top US retailers, why not get a better scope of what's out there with our Black Friday deals hub.
Amazon Black Friday deals: top sales happening now
- Amazon devices: 58% off Echo Dot, Blink security cameras & Fire Sticks
- Apple: save 23% on AirPods Pro, Apple Pencil, iPads & more
- Apparel: 40% off Levi's, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Fossil and other brands
- Appliances: 63% off Instant Pot, KitchenAid & De'Longhi
- Beauty: get 50% off Oral-B toothbrushes, Waterpik flossers & Braun shavers
- Christmas: buy gifts, decorations and clothing in the Christmas shop
- Furniture: 50% off mattresses from Simba, Emma & Silentnight
- Gaming: now 63% off video games, controllers and more
- Groceries: 30% discounts on alcohol, chocolate & essential supplies
- Holiday gift guide: find the perfect gift for guys, gals and non-binary pals
- Headphones: 40% off Bose, Sony, Jabra & other top audio brands
- KitchenAid: 31% off stand mixers and blenders
- Laptops: save 30% on laptops and monitors from Samsung, Acer and ASUS
- Nespresso: 22% off Nespresso coffee machines
- Sony: now 41% off Sony noise-cancelling headphone and earbuds
- Toys: save 70% off drones, Lego, dolls, RC cars & crafts
- TVs: get 40% off TVs from LG, Samsung, Insignia and Toshiba
There have been a few Christmas bops in the office already and I'm starting to feel a bit festive, so let's see what goodies we could feasibly squeeze into a loved one's Christmas stocking this year...
I don't know about you, but I have a bit of a soft spot for the Funko Pop! figurines, particularly those of the Disney variety. I'm just one big kid!
The Disney Holiday Collectors box is actually great value for money. Considering one figurine costs around $12, in this box you'll pay $20.99 for a festive Mickey and Pluto Funko, four pins, a pair of socks, and two Pop! Pez dispensers.
The Nintendo Switch was the hot product of last year's Black Friday in part because of ongoing stock issues. No one could get one, so in turn everyone wanted one. Sadly, there don't currently seem to be any leading console Amazon Black Friday deals, but there are a number of discounted games.
While I haven't managed to drag myself away from the adorable, wholesome world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, I've heard great things about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its immersive graphics and, at times, challenging storyline.
The good news is you can pick up a Breath of the Wild digital code for its lowest price of $39.99, saving a third of the price.
And what is Nintendo without a bit of Mario action? Super Mario Odyssey is an excellent, open world experience, joining Mario and Cappy on yet another mission to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser - you'd think she'd have learned by now...
Looking ahead now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it feels timely to start talking about the C-word - Christmas!
December isn't far off and I think the coast is clear to get the decorations up if you haven't already. Let's face it, if your house isn't a visual representation of Santa's actual grotto, what's the point?
No need to get a tangle in those fairy lights this year, either. You can get more than 50% off this pre-lit 6.5-foot artificial Christmas tree. Now down to $220.55, each tip is of the tree is aglow with warm white bulbs with 650 lights in total.
Alice Marshall here! Let's get started with a round-up of some of our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals that have really stood out against the rest. First and foremost we're all about the tech, so we have to shout about some exceptional savings on the products we rate the most.
Let's start with the Apple Watch SE. Apple's cheapest, feature-packed wearable is down to its lowest ever price - amazing when you consider its already the budget-friendly option. With a $60 discount, it's down to $219.99, so we'd snap this one up fast if you'd got your eye on it, because it has fallen victim to the low stock issues hitting Apple products.
Good morning, East Coasters and welcome to the greatest day of the year (figuratively and quite literally after Thanksgiving, that is)! Now officially Black Friday, we're here to give you the lowdown on all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and hidden gems worth taking a look at this year.
Keep checking back and we'll provide you with new and ongoing savings across all the exciting gadgets, toys, apparel, and groceries right now.
