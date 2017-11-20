Let Hive heat your home with these Black Friday smart device discounts

Hive has announced that it’s turning up the heat this Black Friday period with 25% discounts on select products in its smart home range.

While it has an undeniable appeal, a smart home ecosystem is not the most affordable thing to create, in part because it involves purchasing so many separate devices. As a result, the most cost-effective method of smartening up your home is to purchase items during offer periods like this.

Hive’s sale will see discounts on its self-install and professional install Active Heating packages, window, door and motion sensors, smart plugs, and Active Lights range. A 25% discount would, for example, take the Hive Heating system with professional installation from £249 down to a more appealing £186.75.

A bright idea

Outside of physical product offers, Hive is also offering 1 month free on its pay-monthly Home Check, Heating, and Welcome Home plans which tend to be good options for those just setting up their smart home.

These offers will run exclusively on purchases made through Hive's website across the Black Friday period from November 21 until December 1, but existing Hive customers will be able to access the offers slightly earlier on November 20.