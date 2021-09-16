iPhone 13 colors: every shade, including iPhone 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

If you’re planning to buy one of the iPhone 13 phones, it’s not just the model that you’ll need to choose. Beyond picking between the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you’ll also need to decide on the color.

This year there are nine colors to choose from, some of which are new and some of which return from the iPhone 13 range. However, not every color is available for every model – the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come in the same five shades as each other, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in the other four shades.

Below we’ll run you through all the options, from Starlight to Sierra Blue and beyond, so you’ll have a better idea of what to buy.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini colors

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini both come in the choice of Product Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue or Pink. The only one of these that the iPhone 12 was offered in is Product Red, though some of the other shades are still similar to those you could get the iPhone 12 in.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini in Product Red

(Image credit: Apple)

This red shade returns from the iPhone 12 range, though it appears to be slightly darker here. In any case, it’s a bold color that’s sure to stand out from the crowd. In fact it’s arguably the most showy of all the iPhone 13 shades.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini in Starlight

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple calls this color Starlight, but that seems to basically be a fancy way of saying white or off-white. It’s similar to the white iPhone 12 (which didn’t get a fancy name) and it’s one of the more ordinary colors available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. That said, it looks classy.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini in Midnight

(Image credit: Apple)

This is another case of Apple giving an ordinary color a fancy name, as the Midnight shade is basically just black, which is also a color you could get the iPhone 12 in.

It’s a classy, understated shade for anyone who doesn’t want their phone to look brighter than the sun.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini in Blue

(Image credit: Apple)

There’s no confusion about what this color is – it’s blue. That said, blue is a slightly unusual choice for a phone, so it will stand out a bit more than the Starlight or Midnight shades above.

It’s a fairly muted blue shade – it’s not bright or shiny, so it should still look classy, just a bit different from the norm. The iPhone 12 also came in blue, but a slightly darker shade than you’ll find here.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini in Pink

(Image credit: Apple)

Finally for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini we have pink, and this is quite a pale pink, so fans of hot pink will have to look elsewhere. This is the one shade that doesn’t have a similar color in the iPhone 12 range, so if you want something different from last year’s offerings, this is the one to go for.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max colors

The Pro models in the iPhone 13 range come in a slightly smaller selection of colors, with buyers having the choice of Graphite, Gold, Silver or Sierra Blue. Below we’ll run you through all four of these shades.

iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max in Graphite

(Image credit: Apple)

Graphite is an understated, greyish shade, and it’s one that we previously saw offered for the iPhone 12 Pro range. It’s not the most exciting option but if you want something that’s dark but not black (a shade that isn’t available for the iPhone 13 Pro anyway) then it’s a good choice.

iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max in Gold

(Image credit: Apple)

The gold model of the iPhone 13 Pro takes a very different approach, as it’s possibly the most bright and showy of all the iPhone 13 Pro shades.

It’s a little bit bling, but Apple has opted for a fairly classy shade of gold, so it doesn’t look crass. The iPhone 12 Pro was also available in this shade.

iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max in Silver

(Image credit: Apple)

Here’s another color that was available for the iPhone 12 Pro too – it doesn’t need too much introduction, as silver is almost as common on phones as black and white. It’s shiny but subtle, doing a good job of taking a middle ground between the Graphite and Gold shades in terms of how showy it is.

iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max in Sierra Blue

(Image credit: Apple)

This year’s new Pro shade is Sierra Blue, which replaces Pacific Blue from the iPhone 12 Pro range. So it’s still blue, but this time it’s slightly lighter and doesn’t have the greenish hue of the old version.

It also appears lighter than the blue of the standard iPhone 13, but it’s not at all bright, so this wouldn’t look out of place in a boardroom.