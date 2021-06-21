If you need a new vacuum, it’s finally the day to get one

Vacuums deals are finally here and this year’s Prime Day deals feature some of the lowest prices on record so if you need to upgrade for a more powerful option, there’s never been a better time.

Today, you can save as much as 47% off the Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum, now $168.99 at Amazon . This powerful vacuum turns into a handheld cleaner with ease, while it also has swivel steering and a large dust bin capacity so you don’t need to empty it so often. Shark make some of the best vacuum cleaners around and it’s rare that we ever see prices as low as this on top-rated models.

If you’re keen to pick up a cordless vacuum, the Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Vacuum is now $389 at Amazon , reduced from $436.16. This cleaner packs a punch with strong suction power and its battery lasts for 60 minutes so you can clean your whole home.

Not in the US? We’ve included the top savings in the UK below, or scroll down to find deals in your region.

BISSELL 2747A PowerFresh Vac & Steam: $179 $125.99 at Amazon

Tackle two cleaning tasks in one with this popular BISSELL vacuum and mop. With this deal, you’ll save 30% today and you can sanitize your floors to get rid of 99.9% of bacteria. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this machine, so grab it while you can. View Deal

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum: $179 $125.99 at Amazon

Clean your floors for less with this BISSELL vacuum, now 30% cheaper. This model makes light work of pet hair and has an anti-tangle brush roll, easy to empty dust bin, and a wall-mount for easy storage. View Deal

Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum: $319.99 $168.99 at Amazon

This Shark vacuum has an unmissable price right now. A hugely popular model, this upright vacuum easily turns into a handheld cleaner so you can reach every area in your home. Fitted with a HEPA filter and a large dust bin, it provides a thorough clean. View Deal

Shark NV358 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

For something even more affordable, this Shark vacuum is down to a ridiculously cheap price. You’ll benefit from swivel steering, a large bin capacity, and powerful suction but this model is a great fit for pet-free homes. Don’t miss out on this saving. View Deal

Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Vacuum Cleaner: $199 $119 at Amazon

Save a massive 37% right now on this Hoover vacuum. This upright model is great for all floor types because you can switch the brushroll on and off. There’s also a turbo pet tool included to scoop up those hairs, and a HEPA filter system to trap dust and allergens. View Deal

Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Vacuum Cleaner: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

There’s 30% off this Hoover vacuum today and it’s designed with pet owners in mind. There’s a selection of tools to suck up every last pet hair, and an extra large dust cup means you don’t have to empty it as often. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen this model, so grab it now before it’s gone. View Deal

Shark Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner (ICZ160UK): £399.99 £229.99 at Amazon

Save a huge £170 on this Shark vacuum and enjoy up to 50 minutes of run time and powerful cleaning. With 25% off this cordless vacuum is a real bargain and it easily converts into a handheld vacuum in seconds. Hurry before this deal ends. View Deal

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (WV200UK): £129.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Clean up crumbs and spills with this handy vacuum cleaner, now £40 cheaper. Ideal for quick cleaning up jobs or vacuuming your car, this vacuum comes with a crevice tool and a tool for pet hair. View Deal

Gtech AR29 Mk2 AirRam Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner: £198.90 £144.99 at Amazon

There’s a fantastic 28% off this popular cordless vacuum cleaner right now. Ideal for cleaning all floor types, this vacuum compacts dust for you so emptying the bin is much easier. The Gtech is also great for reaching under furniture and has a great run time of 40 minutes per charge. View Deal

Hoover 700 Handheld Vacuum: £119 £62.99 at Amazon

If you need a vacuum to clean after those annoying spills, the Hoover 700 is the one for you. It’s super lightweight and it comes with three accessories so you can use it to clean your car, tackle pet hair, or pick up crumbs. Don’t miss out on this impressive low price. View Deal

While you might be able to find savings on some lesser-known vacuum brands all year round, now really is the time to benefit from the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on leading brands such as Shark, Gtech, and Hoover.

It’s not just older, and perhaps not as popular models that are reduced either. We’ve included deals above for models that are bestsellers and perform exceptionally well for users and in our tests.

Whatever you’re looking for, now is the time to buy a new vacuum cleaner. While some models are more expensive than others, Prime Day is the perfect time to purchase a highly-rated vacuum at a much cheaper price.

