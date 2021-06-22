I finally got this marvelous Spider-Man gaming chair thanks to Prime Day

If you're looking for a great gaming chair deal this Prime Day, this could be exactly what you've been waiting for. AndaSeat's range of Marvel-themed ergonomic chairs is heavily discounted on both Amazon US and Amazon UK right now.

Until June 25 (three days after Prime Day officially ends) you can get 50% off AndaSeat's entire range on Marvel-themed gaming chairs featuring designs based on Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man and Ant-Man. With savings of around $200 / £200 on offer, this is a Prime Day deal you won't want to miss out on.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

While the Spider-Man gaming chair was with us for review, I definitely experienced a lot of envy over the person testing it. The striking design stands out beautifully on video calls, and it isn't just offering style but substance too. It's incredibly well built and comfortable even over long periods of time.

The only major downside was the high price ($549.99 / £429.99), but with a 50% saving currently available this is now a fantastic option for those looking for a new ergonomic chair. I can't wait for mine to be delivered.

