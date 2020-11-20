Huge Apple Watch deal: the Apple Watch 6 hits lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday

One of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far - Amazon has the all-new Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329.98 ($399). That's a $69 discount and an incredible Black Friday deal to snag before the official sale begins.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $69 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

Just released last month, the Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now features a sleep app, which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the Series 6 and an impressive discount for a recently released Apple Watch. We don't expect this price to drop any lower, so you should snag this Amazon Black Friday deal now before it's too late.

