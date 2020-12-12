Great gadget gifts to give PC gamers that gaming edge

Tradition dictates that the holiday season is a time of gift-giving, which doesn’t come easy for many people – at least, when it comes to giving the perfect present. The act of choosing gifts, after all, is kind of an intricate art that takes time to master.

Take PC gamers, for example. They’re not actually the easiest people to give gifts to. The perfect gifts are either way over your budget – like the newly-released Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 , which may be many gamers’ 4K dream but also costs a whopping $699 (£649, about AU$950) – or something they already own like the best PC games available right now.

If you’re having a hard time looking for a great gadget to gift the PC gamer in your life, know that you’ve stumbled into the right gift guide. We’ve gathered ten excellent (not to mention, highly-rated) PC gaming peripherals and accessories that make for the perfect present. Not only are they within your budget, but they also give PC gamers that gaming edge to win.

(Image credit: Corsair)

1. Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Wireless gaming at its finest Specifications Best for: Gamers with a palm grip TODAY'S BEST DEALS $79.99 View at CORSAIR Reasons to buy + Low latency + Very robust software Reasons to avoid - Not for claw grip gamers

Cables are often pesky, especially when they accumulate. Luckily, wireless gaming peripherals are making them a thing of the past. We’re still pretty early on in the wireless revolution though, so some of those accessories are better than others.

When it comes to gaming mice , the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless gets our vote. It delivers that solid gaming performance and practically zero latency needed to get through the most intense moments. To make this stocking-stuffer worth every penny, it’s also brimming with features like fully customizable RGB lighting and buttons, a switchable side grip, and three different connectivity modes. And, did we mention it’s also less than $100?

(Image credit: Razer)

2. Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Kind of an oldie, but still a goodie Specifications Best for: Gamers with small desk spaces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $119.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast switches + Minimalist design Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If the PC gamer in your life still hasn’t upgraded from that cheap keyboard that’s inefficient for gaming, it’s time you took matters into your own hands by gifting them a keyboard designed specifically for gaming.

Gaming keyboards aren’t just for bedecking someone’s gaming setup with fancy RGB lighting. They’re also built to deliver gamers to the top of the leaderboards, which the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition proves. Thanks to some clever design work by Razer, this is among the fastest and most reliable keyboards in a small package around. Its combination of small, minimalist design and impressive performance is something to behold, making it the best present to open come Christmas morning for those who frequent tournaments.

(Image credit: Corsair)

3. Corsair MM800 RGB Polaris The ultimate mouse pad for RGB lighting enthusiasts Specifications Best for: Gamers who love a light show TODAY'S BEST DEALS $41.99 View at CORSAIR Reasons to buy + Fun, RGB lighting + Large, low friction surface Reasons to avoid - Has a weird smell after unboxing

Mouse pads are no longer the passive accessories they used to be, especially gaming ones, which come with a host of nifty features, some of which help improve gaming.

One such gaming mouse pad is the Corsair MM800 RGB Polaris. At first glance, it looks to be RGB-focused, fringed with customizable RGB lighting zones – 15, to be exact – to immerse gamers further in their game. But, it’s also got more than glittery tinsel. It also boasts a low-friction, micro-textured surface for precision tracking as well as an anti-skid rubbery base to avoid slippage and a USB 3.0 passthrough port so you can charge your wireless mouse or keyboard conveniently. How’s that for a humble mouse pad?

(Image credit: Razer)

4. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Premium gaming headset for immersive, premium sound Specifications Best for: Esports gamers TODAY'S BEST DEALS $179.99 View at Razer Reasons to buy + Premium build that’s comfortable + Great sound quality Reasons to avoid - Isn’t fully compatible with consoles

Computer speakers might do the job, but nothing is as immersive as the best PC gaming headsets when it comes to sound. Plus, they won’t wake up the other occupants at home when late-night gaming is going on.

If excellent sound matters for your PC gaming loved one, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro might just have them jumping come Christmas morning. It’s one of the best gaming headsets we’ve reviewed this year, which is saying a lot considering it’s also wireless. Complete with praiseworthy sound quality and great battery life in a premium build that’s also comfortable, this is basically the whole package. And, that’s without mentioning the fine audio customizations available so that its users’ audio experience will match their visual one. Got an Esports gamer giftee? This one will give them pinpoint sound accuracy.

(Image credit: AOC)

5. AOC CU34G2X A gaming monitor winner Specifications Best for: FPS gamers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $528.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Superb performance + Immersive Reasons to avoid - No G-Sync

A PC gaming setup isn’t complete without one of the best gaming monitors . What use is having a super fast gaming PC , after all, if your display is plagued with latency, stuttering, or worse, screen tearing. Not only will it ruin what’s supposed to be an immersive experience, but it might just ruin someone’s game.

For superb performance and stunning image quality, the AOC CU34G2X is the perfect candidate, especially if you’re planning on splurging for your gift. This curved monitor is the Millennium Falcon of monitors, thanks in large part to its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also delivers that immersive experience that only a curved monitor with superb picture quality can. That’s without burning a hole in your pocket and while touting an aesthetic that’s subtly gaming-esque.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Xbox controller for PC? Absolutely! Specifications Best for: PC and console gamers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $179 View at Amazon 185 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Premium feel + Works on a range of devices Reasons to avoid - Not rechargeable without add-on

If that PC gamer in your life still hasn’t experienced the joy of using a game controller for PC gaming, then get ready to change their life. The best PC controllers can streamline your gaming experience much more than a mouse and keyboard combo ever could.

And, we’ve got the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to prove it. Of course, to really get the most out of this controller, make sure that the giftee also has an Xbox. However, even if they’re purely a PC gamer, this controller is a treasure. It’s only the best Xbox Wireless Controller yet, offering improved tactile textures and a more refined impulse trigger in its even more premium chassis. That’s without costing you a hefty price. Best yet, it works on a range of devices, including the newer iPhone and Macs.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

7. TP-Link Archer C5400 Tri-Band WiFi Gaming Router A great router for gaming Specifications Best for: Online gamers TODAY'S BEST DEALS $279.99 View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Powerful + Great 5Ghz performance Reasons to avoid - Expensive

A gaming router might not be the most exciting gift out there, but trust us on this. Especially for online gaming, these peripherals offer an incredibly reliable connection that is just as vital as all those fancy internals.

Get them the TP-Link Archer C5400 Tri-Band WiFi Gaming Router . Not only will you have the most unique gift of the bunch – no one ever thinks of gifting a router – but you’re also gifting something that will benefit them for a long time. This pairs enthusiast grade features and access to some highly advanced features with a simple setup and a gaming aesthetic that will fit right in to their setup. Plus, it delivers great 5Ghz performance, as well as Alexa and IFTTT support. Once the PC gamer in your family sees what it can do, they’ll love you forever.

(Image credit: Corsair)

8. Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite For macro lovers Specifications Best for: MMO/MOBA gamer TODAY'S BEST DEALS $79.99 View at CORSAIR Reasons to buy + Excellent for MOBA/MMO gaming + Great for content creation Reasons to avoid - Has a learning curve

There’s quite a plethora of gaming mice out there, many great for just about most people while a small few dedicated for very specific PC gamers.

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite belongs to the latter category. With its rare 17-button setup, 12 of which are situated around the thumb rest, it targets two very specific markets: MOBA/MMO gamers and content creators. That slew of buttons are all programmable, allowing users to not only customize the mouse, but also record macros, hotkeys, and key remaps to their heart’s content, which streamline their game and allows them to react much faster. If you’ve got a macro or MMO/MOBA junkie to gift to, you’ve found the perfect present.

(Image credit: Roccat)

9. Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo A mechanical keyboard with a twist Specifications Best for: All gamers TODAY'S BEST DEALS $220 View at Amazon 197 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Dial knob is useful + Great for gaming and typing Reasons to avoid - Hard wrist rest

Gamers know that mechanical keyboards are the way to go when PC gaming. They’re simply better than their non-mechanical counterparts when it comes to accuracy, speed, and even features.

The Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo , however, takes mechanical keyboards to another level. Of course, it still offers that speed and responsiveness gamers need, as well as that satisfying actuation point and tactile feedback they crave. But, it also stands out from the crowd with its half-capped keys, which not only make it look gorgeous, but are also lighter and faster, and a nifty dial knob to change the RGB lighting and adjust volume. If you’re looking for a gift that’s just as stunning as it is extremely functional, you’ve found it.

(Image credit: noblechairs)

10. noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair A leather-clad beaut of a gaming throne Specifications Best for: Most PC gamers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 488 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Easy to assemble + Very comfortable Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If a gaming chair might feel a little too big for a gift, remember that people do give massive 75-inch TVs and even cars as Christmas presents all the time. What’s a gaming chair compared to those? Plus, your PC gaming-addicted loved one will adore the fact that they’ve got a cool new accessory to set up whilst watching a holiday movie.

One of our top picks for gaming chairs right now, the Epic Gaming Chair from noblechairs is a premium yet still affordable gifting option. It’s made with real leather and premium materials, screaming luxury. It also has extensive adjustability for the ultimate comfort while battling monsters. Best yet, it’s easy to set up – because no one should have to pull their own hair out when assembling their new toy on Christmas Day.