Half-price Black Friday deal: Amazon Echo Show smart displays get huge discounts

If you're after a cheap smart display in this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you might want to consider an Amazon Echo Show – especially given they're now selling for half-price at Amazon UK right now, with smaller discounts also running at Amazon US.

The Echo Show 5 is a 5-inch screen model, now selling for £39.99, down from £79.99. The larger Echo Show 8, an 8-inch model, is also selling for £59.99 after having its price slashed from £119.99.

The half-price promotion is only running in the UK, though you can also nab the Echo Show 8 for just $104.99 in the US (after a $25 discount), or the Echo Show 5 for just $74.99 (after a $15 discount).

The Echo Show range is a screen-based alternative to an Amazon Echo smart speaker, providing a visual interface as well as an audible one. You can give it voice commands via the Alexa smart assistant, but the screen is on hand to show you the time, display answers to questions, and even load up Amazon Prime movies and show to watch in the Prime Video app.

These small screens don't boast very high resolution, and the lack of the YouTube app is a bit frustrating, but there's no denying you get a lot for the price. A physical camera shutter should ensure you feel a bit safer from prying eyes, too.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best smart display deals in your region.

Best smart display deals (UK)

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display: £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £40 in this half-price promotion on Amazon's smallest smart display, the Echo Show 5. You'll get Alexa support, the Prime Video app, and a compact 5.5-inch screen for everyday screen usage such as clock faces and cooking tutorials.

Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £60 in this half-price promotion on Amazon's step-up smart display, the Echo Show 8. You'll get Alexa support, the Prime Video app, and a mid-sized 8-inch screen for everyday screen usage such as clock faces and cooking tutorials.

Best smart display deals (US)

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display: $89.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $15 on Amazon's smallest smart display, the Echo Show 5. You'll get Alexa support, the Prime Video app, and a compact 5.5-inch screen for everyday screen usage such as clock faces and cooking tutorials.

Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display: $129.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Save $25 on Amazon's step-up smart display, the Echo Show 8. You'll get Alexa support, the Prime Video app, and a mid-sized 8-inch screen for everyday screen usage such as clock faces and cooking tutorials.

Lenovo Smart Clock: $79.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $40 in this half-price promotion on Lenovo's compact smart clock. With Google Assistant, pairing compatibility with speakers and Chromecast, customizable clock faces, and a USB port for charging your phone, it's an ideal bedside companion.View Deal

Amazon isn't the only smart display player, of course. You can also get alternatives like the Google Nest Hub Max, which is more capable as a cohesive smart home hub – and features the Google Assistant rather than Alexa, if most of your current gadgetry swings that way.

The Lenovo Smart Display is one to consider, too, as well as the budget Lenovo Smart Clock also featured above with a half-price discount. If you've been on the fence about a smart display until now, there's one thing for certain – you can't blame the price tag for not opting in any longer.

