PlayStation reinvents Home as platform for indie games

Sony Computer Entertainment is set to reinvent PS3 Home as a platform for new indie games, with a new deal in place between SCEA and independent publisher Codename.

Codename will release new indie titles inside the PlayStation 3's virtual world, which Sony hopes will give Home a much-needed boost.

IndieCade founders

Codename was formed by the team that puts together the IndieCade events at E3 and GameCity in Nottingham and is now set to help bring lots of new content to the PS3 via Home.

Sony claims that there are over 14 million PlayStation Home users worldwide, although many hardcore gamers are still vociferously critical of the service online.

SCEA said in a statement that the deal with Codename, "comes at a critical point in its lifecycle and will serve a key role in extending the social gaming experience for PlayStation Home users, while attracting new users with never-before seen experiences.

The games on the way to PS3 Home will be "designed by a mix of fan-favorite, die-hard experimental and undiscovered first-time developers" and "will further solidify PlayStation Home's place as a leading social game platform".

"We're thrilled to be partnering with PlayStation Home to create and develop games that step outside the parameters of traditional game development and we're really looking forward to the creative opportunities that lie ahead," said Codename's founding partner Jesse Vigil.

"Our model of pulling together teams of developers and allowing them to make their creative dreams a reality has only one main tenet -- any game created for PlayStation Home is graphically and visually entertaining to both play and watch, at the same time."

Via Develop