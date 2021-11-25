Don't miss: Black Friday earbuds deals sees Beats Studio Buds drop below $100 for first time

Heads up, earbuds enthusiasts. The incredible Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds just hit a record low discount during the Black Friday sales.

It's the first time the pair have dipped below $100, making this a deal that's well worth checking out if you're after a quality new pair of wireless earbuds.

As part of their Black Friday deals, both Walmart and Best Buy currently have the Beats Studio Buds discounted to just $99, down from the usual retail price of $149.

What's more, purchasing from Best Buy will net you a 6 month subscription to Apple Music at no extra cost.

UK buyers are in luck, too, as the Beats Studio Buds have dipped to just £99 at Amazon UK. That, too, is the lowest price we've seen for the buds at the retail giant's UK outlet.

We'd recommend acting fast, though, as Amazon (US) also hosted the deal today before quickly selling out. The same could happen for both Walmart and Best Buy stock, especially so considering the Beats Studio Buds are a highly sought-after item this Black Friday.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday Beats Studio Buds deals (US)

Beats Studio Buds: $149 Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Beats Studio Buds are simply some of the best earbuds you can buy for their price, and this incredible discount makes them even more enticing than ever. Purchasing from Best Buy also nets you a 6 month subscription to Apple Music.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99.95 at Walmart

Save $50 - While you don't get the Apple Music subscription, the Walmart sale could be a good one to fall back on if Best Buy runs out of stock.

Today's best Black Friday Beats Studio Buds deals (UK)

Beats Studio Buds: £129 Beats Studio Buds: £129 £99 at Amazon UK

Save £30 - UK buyers are also getting a great deal on the Beats Studio Buds right now. In fact, Amazon UK has them for the lowest price ever. We'd recommend acting soon if you're interested, as stock is almost guaranteed to sell through quickly.

As mentioned, this is the lowest price we've seen the Beats Studio Buds sell for, and we wholeheartedly recommend the pair at this discount. They rank among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, and the current savings linked above make them one of the best Black Friday headphones deals on offer right now, whether you're in the US or the UK.

If you're interested in checking out other earbuds, though, be sure to have a look at our best Black Friday earbuds hub for a wider range of deals, recommended with expert advice. Alternatively, our best Beats Black Friday deals page will give you the rundown on the best deals happening for the Beats brand right now.

