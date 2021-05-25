Dell Memorial Day sales: big savings on Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware laptop deals

The Dell Memorial Day sales are here, though they're currently dubbed 'Summer Sales', and whether you're after a big discount on the premium XPS, a super cheap Inspiron model, or a turbo charged G-Series or Alienware gaming laptop deal there's plenty to take advantage of this year. Memorial Day sales are just kicking off, too, which means you'll want to keep checking back for more offers throughout the event.

Those shopping in the budget category will want to take a look at the excellent range of Inspiron models in this year's Dell Memorial Day sales. At the cheapest end we have the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, a full-sized 15.6-inch machine that manages to pack some serious specs into a low price tag (as little as $289.99 right now). However, if you're after something a little more flexible you'll also find some great Memorial Day laptop deals on the Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 (now $649.99, was $809.99) and the premium XPS 13 as well (now $899.99, was $999).

For a new gaming rig, however, we'd recommend checking out the Dell G-Series line for a more budget-conscious build (they start at $699.99 this week), or heading straight over to Alienware for something a little sturdier.

Of course, you'll find more than just laptop deals in the Dell Memorial Day sales. We're also seeing monitors, accessories like mice and keyboards, headphones, and desktops up for grabs as well. You'll find all the best offers just below.

Today's best Dell Memorial Day sales

Dell's Memorial Day sales are focusing on laptop deals this year, with some excellent discounts on cheaper Inspiron 15 3000 models and big savings on premium XPS configurations. Plus, you'll find a range of gaming laptop deals available further down the page as well.

Dell Memorial Day laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop (128GB): $339.99 $289.99 at Dell

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 often packs some significant specs into a low price tag. The cheapest model offers an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD, excellent value for under $300. However you'll find plenty more configurations just below as well.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop (256GB): $459.99 $369.99 at Dell

If you're after something a little more substantial than the entry level model above, this 256GB model is available for just $369.99. You're doubling up to 8GB RAM here as well, with a Ryzen 3 processor to keep everything in line.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop (512GB): $609.99 $479.99 at Dell

$479.99 is an excellent price to pay for a 512GB machine as we rarely see this much storage available for under $500. Not only that, but you're also picking up a Ryzen 5 processor here and 8GB RAM. That's perfect for larger programs and workflows, though that RAM may struggle under more intensive multi-tasking sessions.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $809.99 $649.99 at Dell

You're getting the latest 11th generation i5 processor inside this flexible 2-in-1 machine. That means you're getting the best of both worlds, with the power of Intel's newest chip and the functionality of both a tablet and a laptop. There's also 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD under the hood as well.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 15.6-inch laptop: $779.99 $649.99 at Dell

If you don't need the functionality of the 2-in-1 model above, you can get far more power for your money with this Dell Inspiron 15. For the same price you're upgrading to an 11th generation i7 processor for a large boost in performance, while still picking up an 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD combination.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at Dell

This premium Dell XPS 13 is packed with an 11th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's plenty of power inside a luxury chassis, all complete with a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touchscreen display.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: $1,649.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

With an 11th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD this 2-in-1 XPS 13 is packed with performance. That 14.3-inch WLED touchscreen display offers up an excellent tablet experience as well, and with $250 off the MSRP you're getting a great price.View Deal

Dell Memorial Day gaming laptop deals

Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $859.99 $699.99 at Dell

There's a $160 discount on the G3 gaming laptop in Dell's Memorial Day sales, which means you're getting a relatively budget-friendly rig here. You won't be pushing any big titles too hard here, with a 10th gen i5 processor and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU. However, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD you're getting a decent all-rounder that's perfect if you don't want to break the bank.View Deal

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,399.99 $1,149.99 at Dell

You can save $250 on this Dell G15 gaming laptop, offering up an impressive RTX 3060 GPU under the hood. Considering prices are skyrocketing on that card alone you're getting an excellent deal here, especially with an i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Dell G5 15 SE 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,309.99 $1,149.99 at Dell

You're dropping your GPU here to boost your storage. With a 1TB SSD you're getting plenty of space here, with an amount of storage that we rarely see at this $1,149 price point. A Ryzen 7 processor paired with a Radeon RX 5600M GPU will still see you through today's releases well, as will 16GB RAM.View Deal

Alienware M17 R3 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $2,079.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

The Alienware M17 does boost the price over Dell's cheaper G-Series rigs. However, you're still getting a massive 17.3-inch, 144Hz display here, with an RTX 2070 GPU, i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

More Memorial Day sales

