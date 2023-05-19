HP Memorial Day sale now live - here are the 5 best laptop deals to shop right now

HP surprised us this week with a limited-time-only early preview of its upcoming Memorial Day sale. Launched just a few days ago, there's no need to wait until later this month to get up to 66% off a whole range of laptops, desktops, and accessories.

We've been busy scanning the HP store pages for some recommendations, and the good news is that there are some absolutely fantastic laptop deals - some of which are likely to rival the best Memorial Day laptop sales from other brands. Just below, you'll find a few of our favorites so far, starting at just $249.99 for this HP Chromebook 14.

There are a few budget choices on our list today, but we'd also highly recommend checking out this HP Pavilion 15 for $619.99 (was $849). It's a little pricier, but we think the combination of a Ryzen 7 chipset, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM is absolutely fantastic at this price point. Another great choice is the stunning HP Spectre x360 for $1,169 (was $1,519), which is an absolutely drop-dead gorgeous Ultrabook packed with some superbly speedy components under the hood.

HP Memorial Day sale: 5 best laptop deals

HP Chromebook 14: was $309 now $249.99 at HP

Screen size: 14-inches

Processor: Intel Celeron N4120

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB eMMC Chromebooks are a great choice if you need a basic machine for school work or browser-based tasks - especially when they're as competitively priced as this model at HP. At 14-inches, this one is a nicely portable choice for an everyday machine, and although it won't compete with the Windows-based choices further down this list when it comes to outright power, it's going to be great for checking emails, browsing online, or watching content for the casual user.

HP Laptop 15z: was $709 now $379.99 at HP

Screen size: 15.6-inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5625U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB SSD If you need a Windows machine on a budget, one of the best choices in the HP Memorial Day sale is this 15-inch model. Inside, it's featuring a great one-two combo of a Ryzen 5 chip and 8GB of RAM - powerful components that are often hard to find for under $400. It's not super high-end in regards to design, but for sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this one if you simply need a cost-effective workhorse for both work or casual use.

HP Pavilion 15t: was $899 now $499.99 at HP

Screen size: 15.6-inches

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD Going up in price a little is going to secure you a machine with a slightly slicker design like this mid-range Pavilion 15t. This one has some great specs inside, thanks to its 12th gen Intel Core i5 chip and 256GB SSD, as well as the choice of a few colors. It's a classy machine overall, but one that still comes in at a reasonable price thanks to a huge $400 price cut at HP today.

HP Pavilion 15: was $849 now $619.99 at HP

Screen size: 15.6-inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD If you can afford it, you could also consider this slightly higher-end Pavilion 15. This particular model features a super-speedy Ryzen 7 chipset, a full kit of 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD. Put together, this is going to get you some zippy performance on even the most intensive of applications. While a bit pricier, this one is well suited to professional or creative applications that need a little more power than average.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1: was $1,519 now $1,169.99 at HP

Screen size: 13.5-inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD Our final pick is a more niche choice, but we're huge fans of the HP Spectre x360 here at TechRadar. Not only is it one of the best-looking machines you can buy, but its combination of high-end specs in a super-portable package makes it a superb buy for those with deeper pockets. This particular model is a 2-in-1, which means it can double up as a handy premium tablet too.

More great deals in the HP Memorial Day sale

