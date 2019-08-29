Dell Labor Day sale: save up to 40% on laptops, 4K TVs, monitors and more

Labor Day is just around the corner and that not only means a long holiday weekend but also massive savings from your favorite retailers. Dell is kicking things off with its annual Labor Day sale that starts today and lasts through September 4. You can save up to 40% on laptops, TVs, desktops, headphones and more with new doorbuster deals added every day.



Dell's top deals include the Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones on sale for $299, the Inspiron 15 3000 laptop on sale for $199.99, and the UltraSharp 25 Monitor that's on sale for $313.49 and includes a $100 Dell eGift card.



Our top Labor Day pick is the Vizio 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $299.99. That's a $60 discount and Dell is including a $100 Dell eGift card to sweeten the deal. The V-series TV offers a premium picture and sound experience thanks to the 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. The smart TV has Chromecast built-in, which allows you to stream your favorite apps from your phone to the TV. The Vizio TV also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to browse movies, adjust the volume, launch shows, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Vizio 50-inch LED 4K Smart TV $359 $299.99 at Dell

Dell has the Vizio 50-inch UHD 4K TV on sale for $299, and a $100 Dell promo eGift Card is included in the deal.

Shop more of Dell's Labor Day sale below and keep this page bookmarked as we'll be adding new doorbuster deals throughout the week.

Dell Labor Day deals:

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop $299.99 $199.99 at Dell

A fantastic budget option, the 15-inch Inspiron 3000 laptop is on sale for just $199.99 at Dell. The laptop packs an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB Hard Drive.

Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 Laptop $279.99 $225.39 at Dell

Get the Inspiron Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop on sale at Dell for $225.39. The versatile laptop offers four different usage modes and packs an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM, and provides up to ten hours of battery life.

Dell https://www.dell.com/en-us/member/shop/accessories/apd/210-amll 25 Monitor $449.99 $313.49 at Dell

Save $136 and get a $100 Dell promo eGift card with the Dell UltraSharp monitor. The 25-inch monitor offers stunning colors and spectacular clarity and supports HDR content.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor $699.99 $408.49 at Dell

For a limited time you can get the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor on sale for $408.94. That's a $292 discount for the 25-inch monitor which features a 40Hz refresh rate and 1-ms response time.

Bose 35 wireless headphones II $349 $299 at Dell

Get the best-selling Bose QuietComfort headphones on sale at Dell for $299. The wireless headphones offer world-class noise cancellation technology and work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

