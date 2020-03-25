CyberGhost is giving away two extra months free with its already cheap VPN deal

Thanks to the fact that many of us are now stuck at home, it's only natural that we'll be using our computing and mobile devices more than ever - whether that be for work or play. That means that it's even more important to ensure your online life is safe and sound, and that's where getting a VPN becomes crucial.

Fortunately, VPN provider CyberGhost currently has a scarily good deal for new customers on its 36 months plan. Sign up now and you pay as little as an effective $2.75 (£2.10) a month for 3 years of the service, plus the provider is throwing in an extra two months absolutely FREE!

On top of that, CyberGhost has a 45-day money back guarantee - so you can always try it and then cancel it within that generous period if you change your mind.

Not only is this an incredible VPN deal, it's coming from one of the best providers out there. CyberGhost unblocks Netflix and iPlayer, has speedy customer support and boasts an effective kill switch.

If you need more information or you want to know more about CyberGhost, then make sure you keep scrolling as we've got this deal and the service detailed below for you.

CyberGhost VPN | 36 38 months | $467.64 $99 (£75.60) | 80% off

CyberGhost is a superb provider with a powerful Windows client, over 5,700 servers and can support up to 7 devices. $99 may seem like a hefty sum to pay upfront but this is for three years. Meaning your next 38 months of VPN needs, cybersecurity and unblocking content is sorted with one payment. So that actually makes it very good value, and one of our favorite cheap VPNs.

Is CyberGhost a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top five best VPN services, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is pretty ace position to sit in.

If your concern is streaming - CyberGhost unblocks both Netflix and BBC iPlayer meaning there's a whole new world of content for you. Or if privacy is your main reason for purchasing a Virtual Private Network, then you'll be happy to know that it has an effective kill switch, blocks malicious ads, trackers and websites.

Not to mention the automated HTTPS redirection will ensure you have the most secure connection possible to every website you visit.

If you need more information on the provider, make sure you check out our full CyberGhost review.

