Presidents' Day sales spark rare Apple Pencil deals at Verizon

You don't see Apple Pencil deals every day. In fact, the premium pointer sees very few discounts throughout the year - if any at all. That's what makes this weekend's Presidents' Day sale at Verizon so impressive. You'll find the second generation Apple Pencil available for just $103.99, down from $129.99.

That's an excellent discount, especially considering this is both the latest release and a device that only sees one or two deals over the course of the year. We'd move fast to grab this one, then, as we don't know when we'll see reductions again in 2021.

We've only seen Apple Pencil deals drop cheaper than this once, and that was a very brief drop to $99 over Black Friday last year. You're only paying $4 more here, and with so few price cuts out there we certainly wouldn't sleep on it for the sake of less than $5.

Apple Pencil second generation: $129.99 $103.99 at Verizon

You're saving $26 on the second generation Apple Pencil at Verizon this week - an excellent discount and the lowest price around right now. We've only seen the iPad Pro / iPad Air 4 compatible pointer available for $99 once before - for a few hours over Black Friday, so we'd move fast to secure this excellent discount.

More Apple Pencil deals

If you're using a standard iPad or an older iPad Pro or Air, the second generation Apple Pencil won't be compatible, however, you'll still find some excellent prices on the original pointer just below.

Which Apple Pencil do I need?

The second generation Apple Pencil is compatible with:

iPad Pro 11-inch 2018

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018

iPad Pro 11-inch 2020

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2020

iPad Air 4 (2020)

Meanwhile, the first generation Apple Pencil is compatible with:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st or 2nd generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad Mini (5th generation)

