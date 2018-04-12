Best Oculus Rift games: the Oculus Rift games you need to play

Unlike the virtual reality of the ‘90s, virtual reality (VR) this time around is hitting its stride.

The Oculus Rift is one of the top platforms for an immersive, high-quality VR experience. Though VR requires a pricey headset and an even pricier computer, one of the most important factors is having the best VR games, and the Oculus Rift has its fair share.

The best Oculus Rift games run the gamut from simple arcade style games (which still manage incredibly immersion) and seated puzzlers to fully fledged adventure games and mind-blowing action titles. New sports even exist in VR.

Luckily for VR lovers, the best Oculus Rift games include a bit of something for everyone, as developers have put out some insanely compelling titles in the time since the Oculus Rift (and subsequently the Oculus Touch controllers) launched.

In making our selection for best Oculus Rift games, we’ve considered how fun and immersive each game is as well how well they take advantage of the unique gameplay only VR can offer. To that end, all the games are considered with their use of Oculus Touch controllers, though some may support alternative control options.

Now, without further ado, here are the best Oculus Rift games.