Best desks for kids 2020: ideal working spaces for back to school season

Picking the best desks for kids is more important than you might think: while no one wants to pressure youngsters into a busy, non-stop productivity mindset at a tender age, you will want to give them the best chance of academic success, and the right place to work is a big part of that.

As the back to school period looms, if your kids don't have a space and environment that's conducive to working, then they can get easily distracted by screens, friends, and everything else going on in the world. Picking out the best desk for your kids doesn't have to be hard though – and we can help.

The best desks for kids 2020 at a glance

Nubi 1 Drawer Pedestal Desk Costway Kids Desk and Chair Set Fleming Children's Study Desk Argos Home Scandinavia Pine Desk and Chair Ikea Micke Desk Argos Home Grey Loft Locker Desk Labebe Children's White Wooden Easel Ikea Latt Children's Table Premier Housewares Kids Desk and Stool Set Ikea Filsat Children's Desk

The best desks for kids 2020

(Image credit: Nubi)

1. Nubi 1 Drawer Pedestal Desk Serious looks for serious work Dimensions: 74 x 120 x 52 cm (29.1 x 47.2 x 20.5 inches) | Weight: 41 kg (90 lbs) Heavy duty industrial look Plenty of storage space Nice expansive worktop Doesn't suit younger kids

Perfect for older kids who've moved beyond a need for bright colours and shiny extras, the Nubi 1 Drawer Pedestal Desk is stylish and subtle in a very grown-up way (which might get your youngsters in the mood for getting down to some serious work). You get four shelves (two behind a door), a deep drawer, and a wide top space.

We think the aesthetics of this Nubi desk are going to go with most kids' bedrooms, and it's been designed to look like some of the heavy duty industrial furniture that's proving popular right now. With a clean, open workspace on top, it's up to you (or your child) how you arrange a laptop, books, lamps, and so on.

The flexibility and the form of this unit appeals, with a lot of space underneath the desk as well as on top and it's an easy pick for one of the best kids desks of 2020. It's a two-person assembly job though, and check the dimensions carefully – it's maybe a bit bigger and more bulky than it appears in the picture.

(Image credit: Costway)

2. Costway Kids Desk and Chair Set An all-in-one kids desk solution Dimensions: 66 x 76 x 47 cm (26 x 29.9 x 18.5 inches) | Weight: 14 kg (30.9 lbs) Fully height adjustable Desk surface tilts Plenty of storage Not much working room

Compact, clever, and complete with a chair, the Costway Kids Desk is obviously for smaller youngsters but it will serve your little people well in their first few years of education – and if they don't like the grey shade on show here then it's available in a much brighter and more eye-catching pink as well.

As you can see from the picture, both chair and desk are height adjustable, and the desk tilts as well if needed – whether drawing or writing, this is the ideal working-from-home setup for a child. What's more, because it's so compact and lightweight, you can move it around the room or house as needed.

There's a pull-out drawer underneath the desk with plenty of storage for books, pens and other supplies, while there's a handy hook for a school bag at the side. The matching chair has been built and designed to encourage good posture as well.

(Image credit: Great Little Trading Co)

3. Fleming Children's Study Desk A versatile and compact desk for kids Dimensions: 75 x 80 x 45 cm (29.5 x 31.5 x 17.7 inches) | Weight: 18.3 kg (40.3 lbs) Nicely finished desk Neat little 'hidey hole' Integrated pen holders No chair included

There's a lot we like about the Fleming Children's Study Desk from the Great Little Trading Co – like the compact and stylish design for example, or the two drawers providing ample storage for your kids' study periods, or the pencil and pen holders that are fitted to the back of the workspace.

It's got a lot going for it, in other words – and no matter how your young one's bedroom is configured, there's probably room to fit the Fleming desk inside. There's also a central 'hidey hole' with a lift-up lid that children are likely to love.

The desk is made from sturdy MDF for the top part, and birch wood for the legs, and we think that if you're shopping for the best desks for kids then this is worth having somewhere on your shortlist. Bear in mind that the manufacturer recommends this for children aged 5 years and older.

(Image credit: Argos)

4. Argos Home Scandinavia Pine Desk and Chair The workspace that can fit anywhere Dimensions: 59.5 x 59 x 39 cm (23.4 x 23.2 x 15.4 inches) | Weight: 10 kg (22 lbs) Easy to put together Simple to move around Internal storage space Not the biggest

With the Scandinavia Pine Desk and Chair from the Home department of Argos, your kid is going to feel that school vibe, even at home. One for the younger children out there, this is a desk that has a definite classroom feel to it, and the lid also opens up for easy storage of textbooks, pencils, apples and so on.

While the dimensions of this desk aren't going to suit everyone and every situation, the furniture can be placed just about anywhere and even moved around – have it up by the window one day and over in the corner the next day. You've got plenty of options to play around with in terms of location.

As well as the pine version shown in the picture above, you can also get this with a white finish, if that's a better fit for your interior decor. Built from solid wood and with an easy-to-follow assembly process, this is a kids desk that we think is going to prove very popular during the back to school season.

(Image credit: Ikea)

5. Ikea Micke Desk A solid frame with some nice touches Dimensions: 73 x 75 x 50 cm (28.7 x 29.5 x 19.7 inches) | Weight: 15.5 kg (34.2 lbs) Compact, versatile size Cable management feature Spacious storage draw Not for the youngest ages

At first glance this looks like the most ordinary of children's desks, but look a little bit closer and there's a lot to like about the Micke from Ikea – like the hole at the back of the workspace for hiding away cables, or the spacious drawer that slides out underneath (perfect for pens and calculators).

One benefit of the unfussy aesthetics of the Micke desk is that it can fit just about anywhere, into any sort of bedroom setup, and you can get it in three different colours as well: black-brown, oak and white. If you like the look of the unit, then one of those should suit your needs.

This being Ikea, there's plenty more furniture from the same series that you can get to accompany this, including a chair if you need one. Due to the size and the style of the unit, this is more for older children and teenagers rather than the youngest kids.

(Image credit: Argos)

6. Argos Home Grey Loft Locker Desk A plain but effective kids desk Dimensions: 72.4 x 110 x 55 cm (28.5 x 43.3 x 21.7 inches) | Weight: 32.5 kg (71.7 lbs) Straightforward assembly Metal name tag attachment Easy to wipe clean Only one colour option

Solid, understated and compact, the Grey Loft Locker Desk from Argos Home has a lot going for it in terms of why it should be on your best kids desk shortlist. Grey is the only colour option available though, so make sure that this is going to work with the other furniture you've got set up before buying.

This is an uncomplicated desk – it has one cupboard with two storage shelves as far as storage is concerned, and then you've got all the room on top as well. We like the little touch of having a metal name tag on the front of the cupboard door as well, which is something your youngster might like.

The desk is made of uncomplicated MDF and it's easy to clean and maintain. You shouldn't have any problems bolting it together in the first place either, even if you don't have anyone to help you. For a straightforward kids desk that can last years, make sure this is one that you're considering.

(Image credit: Labebe)

7. Labebe Children's White Wooden Easel Encourage a budding artist Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 20 cm (23.6 x 23.6 x 7.9 inches) | Weight: Not stated Adjustable desk tilt Stacks of storage Comes with chair Only for younger kids

Young children are always creating in one way or another, so encourage that way of thinking with the Labebe Children's White Wooden Easel, which also comes with a small matching chair. The tilted work surface is perfect for practising painting, drawing, handwriting or anything else.

There's room under the easel as well as on the shelves at the side as far as storage goes, and you'll also find plenty of room underneath the desk for small legs and feet. Note that this is suitable for the smaller toddlers and younger children, and you're going to have to find something bigger for older kids.

It's also only available in white, but that's perfectly okay with us. It's simple to assemble for one person, it can be positioned in all kinds of spaces and configured in all kinds of ways, and is definitely one of the best desks for kids that we've seen this year.

(Image credit: Ikea)

8. Ikea Latt Children's Table Keeping two kids happy Dimensions: 48 x 63 x 45 cm (18.9 x 24.8 x 17.7 inches) | Weight: 6.39 kg (14.1.7 lbs) Suitable for two toddlers Versatile workspace on top Lightweight and compact Not for heavy duty use

We imagine that quite a few of you reading this will have multiple kids to buy furniture for, and if two of your little ones are sharing a room then the Latt Children's Table might be just what you're looking for – and the package comes with two chairs included as well.

It's a table that's just as good for holding tea parties as it is for getting down to some serious colouring or number games, and thanks to the durable and easily maintained materials, you don't need to worry about it collapsing in the first couple of weeks. It's going to last until your kids are too old for it.

The white and pine colour effect is likely to easily go with a lot of other furniture designed for youngsters, and with the surface unadorned with any breaks or features, it's completely up to you and your kids how you utilise it. It's compact and light too.

(Image credit: Premier Housewares)

9. Premier Housewares Kids Desk and Stool Set A solid start in life Dimensions: 48 x 57 x 55 cm (18.9 x 22.4 x 21.7 inches) | Weight: Not stated Angled desk surface Useful storage area Solid, safe construction No manual adjustments

Clean and sturdy, this is a desk and chair set for smaller and younger children, and it's durable enough to last them for several years as they make their way up through school. The top lid opens up to reveal a spacious storage compartment underneath, ready to take art materials, pens and paper, or whatever is needed.

The desk surface is slightly angled: you can't adjust it, but it's not so steep that it can't support books and paper. According to the manufacturer behind the unit, it's suitable for young people aged between 3 and 8 years old, so bear that in mind when you're weighing up your pick for the best desks for kids.

You can easily tidy away the chair under the desk, and the whole set is compact enough to enable you to put it pretty much wherever you like in a child's bedroom or play area. It's easy to assemble at home, and to clean and maintain as well.

(Image credit: Ikea)

10. Ikea Filsat Children's Desk Perfect for young creative types Dimensions: 72 x 92 x 67 cm (28.3 x 36.2 x 26.4 inches) | Weight: 15.3 kg (33.7 lbs) Perfect for arts and crafts Adjustable height Fits rolls of paper Not as versatile as other desks

This adjustable Filsat table from Ikea is perfect if you have kids who like to get creative while in their bedrooms, whether it's sketching, painting, writing, sculpture or anything else – it's like giving them their own personal easel to work with, and the desk can grow higher as your youngsters do.

While you can't draw or paint directly on the work surface here, it is easy to clean, and there's a removable roller at the top of the desk that you can attach a roll of paper too. When your kids want some more canvas, they just need to pull down to get another sheet of fresh paper, and away they go again.

The desk can be used for whatever you want of course, but it's definitely geared towards arts and crafts, and the adjustable legs mean you can tilt it too, if required. There is a chair that goes with the desk if you need one, but it's sold separately.

Back to School 2020 is certainly going to be different, and we’re here to guide you through what you'll need. Whether you’re truly going back to school or remotely attending classes online, we’re rolling out a series of in-depth guides for students, teachers and parents to ensure you're buying the right technology and accessories.