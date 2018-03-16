Best Amazon Prime TV shows (March 2018): great series to watch today

Amazon Prime doesn't just get your free delivery on your Amazon orders. It also unlocks access to the thousands of hours of quality TV available on Amazon Prime video.

There are series made by Amazon itself, classic shows and new series that get everyone in the office talking about what will happen next. The hard part is finding the shows you'll enjoy in the vast library.

That's where we come in.

This is our pick of the best Amazon Prime TV shows. We have options for drama nuts, comedy fans and those who think there's nothing better than a tense thriller plot.

[Update: From two Golden Globe winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to the fantastic The Tick, Amazon has really upped its game when it comes to the television shows it's creating. And there is more to come - Amazon has announced it will tackle The Dark Tower books by Stephen King. While the recent movie failed to capture the depth and breadth of the sprawling fantasy franchise, here's hoping someone can finally do King's opus justice.]

Since the launch of Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime has grown into a media powerhouse. Taking, and in some ways surpassing, Netflix's self-serving model to produce its own content, Amazon now has a huge selection of television shows that are begging to be watched on its own platform. The choice is expansive.

It's worth noting that these are the best Amazon Prime TV shows that can be watched instantly when you have Amazon Prime access . There are many more shows you can watch through Amazon but these have to be purchased to be viewed.

We will keep this list constantly updated – if any paid shows become free that we feel need to be included, they'll go in.

Scroll through to see our picks that we've divided up into the following categories: drama, comedy and thriller.

If you can only watch one...

Electric Dreams

Amazon Prime has finally got its own Black Mirror rival and it comes in the form of Electric Dreams. Originally shown on Channel 4 in the UK, each episode is an adaptation of a Philip K Dick story and it's star packed, too. The likes of Bryan Cranston, Greg Kinnear and Steve Buscemi pop up in the show and it's been created by Ronald D Moore, of Battlestar Galactica fame.

