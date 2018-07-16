Amazon Prime Day 2018 is now live in the UK, the Prime Day deals have landed and you're in the absolute best place to find the best offers in the number one sales event of the summer! This is our UK Amazon Prime Day deals roundup, but we've also covered the Amazon Prime day deals in the USA and Australia.

Amazon Prime Day is actually spread across a day and a half this year. Prime Day deals began at midday today and will continue for 36 hours of offers, taking us through to midnight on Tuesday. And we'll be updating this deals roundup with Amazon's finest for the whole thing.

Don't forget, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy Prime Day deals If you're not already a member you can get a 30-day free trial right now and then get stuck into the sale along with all the other Prime benefits such as streaming films, TV and music content, Twitch Prime bonus content and more.

We've picked out some highlights below on this page for multiple categories, but if you're looking for something in a certain category and would like to check out the deals yourself we've provided some quick links that'll take you to the relevant section over at Amazon.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals 2018:

Amazon Prime Day deals: Amazon Devices

Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

This is a rare sight as Amazon's lowest price for this Alexa-enabled smart speaker is usually £34.99, so if you've been tempted for a while, this is the price to bite at. Isn't it time you found out why the Echo Dot is the most popular smart speaker in the world?View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot: £119.99 , now £89.99 at Amazon

If you'd like the Echo Dot to be a bit more visual with things like the weather, clocks, timers then this is the device for you. You can even do video calling between two Spot devices. This is the lowest ever price in the UK too.

View Deal

Amazon Echo 2 smart speaker: £89.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon

The full-sized Echo speaker is particularly popular with music fans. While the Echo Dot is a decent music speaker in itself, it lacks the power to really make its presence in a room felt without getting too tinny at higher volumes. That's where the main Echo speaker comes in and it's £30 cheaper today.

View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Fire TV Stick: was £39.99 , now £24.99 at Amazon

That's absurdly cheap for this incredibly popular streaming stick. Prime member can plug this straight into a HDMI port round the back of their TVs and dive into the world of Prime Video streaming. And yes you can watch Netflix on it too. This comes with a voice-controlled too. Frankly, it feels a bit like stealing for less than £25.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV 4K: £69.99, now £39.99 at Amazon

This version of the fire TV, as you've probably guessed by the 4K bit in the title, is capable of streaming 4K content, making it a fair bit more expensive than the otherwise the same Fire TV Stick, but at least it's £30 cheaper today. If you're keen to watch content in 4K though, you'll finds lots available as a part of your Prime membership in Prime Video. You can stream some Netflix titles in 4K too, although you need to pay for a higher tier than the standard HD one.View Deal

Kindle Oasis: £229.99 , now £179.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Oasis has never had a reduction before, so this is big news. This deluxe ereader is waterproof and incredibly light to hold and comes in either gold or graphite colours. The buttons on the side make page turning even easier and it suits both left and right-handed readers. It's incredibly thin to hold and the slight bump on the back is good for grip too. Simply the best of the best at a very tempting price.

View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: £109.99 , now £74.99 at Amazon

That's the cheapest price ever on the Kindle Paperwhite. We've seen a few drops to £79.99 before, and that's always been a price we've loved, but this goes even better. This is the best value Kindle on the market with a superior screen to the cheapest model and a back-light for night-time reading. If you've never owned a Kindle, this is one we'd start with to get you going.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show: £199.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's screen-equipped Echo Show not only offers hands-free voice-activated AI audio help, but also pairs it up with onscreen visual support and video streaming. It's half price today, offering a giant £100 saving for the priciest of all the Echo products.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: £9.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

An amazing price for a tablet of this quality. It lacks a HD screen, but for all your other basic activities you won't find better for less money.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: £79.99, now £49.99 at Amazon

If HD screen on your tablet is an absolute must, then take a look at the eight-inch version of the fire tablet as it's HDS screen is more than suitable for Prime Video and Netflix sessions. Save £30 on Prime Day today.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: £99.99, now £59.99 at Amazon

Save £40 off the price of the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, with comes with a protective bumper case and parental controls that allow you to keep your child safe online and dictate their usage.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: £129.99, now £89.99 at Amazon

There's £40 off the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet. You get a great display, 16GB of storage, a kid-proof case and parental controls to ensure your little ones are safe.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: TV

LG 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV: £1395 now £909.99 at Amazon

The LG 55SK8000PLB boasts a 55-inch Super UHD 4K HDR LED panel, Freeview Play and smart TV functions. This is the 2018 model too, so you know you're getting the latest tech under the hood.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV: £2199 now £1469.99 at Amazon

The LG 65SK8000PLB boasts a huge 65-inch Super UHD 4K HDR LED panel, Freeview Play and smart TV functions. This big screen comes with a big saving of over £700 too - get in!View Deal

Sony Bravia 60-inch 4K HDR TV £1599 now £1119 at Amazon

The Sony Bravia KD60XF8305BU packs a 60-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD display and Android smarts under the hood which includes the Google's voice assistant for hands-free control. Oh, and it's £480 off right now!View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K HDR TV | £949 now £669 at Amazon

The Sony Bravia KD55XF8096 55-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD TV comes fully equipped with an Android interface, voice remote, YouView and Freeview HD. It's also the 2018 model, ensuring you're getting the latest tech.View Deal

Sony Bravia 32-inch HD with HDR TV: £264 now £199 at Amazon

This is a real bargain for anyone looking for a cheap TV. The Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU offers a 32-inch HD Ready HDR display and a slim, streamlined design. No 4K though.View Deal

Philips 55-inch 4K HDR TV: £1499 now £1199 at Amazon

Save £300 on the Philips 55POS9002 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV with Android Smart TV, Ambilight on 3 sides, HDR Perfect technology, Freeview HD and a 30w sound system.View Deal

Philips 65-inch 4K HDR Ambilight TV: £1100 now £770 at Amazon

There's a saving of £330 to be had on this super-sized Philips 65PUS6753 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and 3-sided Ambilight.View Deal

Philips 65-inch 4K HDR TV: £1300 now £909

The power of Android is the brains behind the Philips 65PUS7303 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and 3-sided Ambilight.View Deal

Hisense 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: £479 now £369 at Amazon

Here's a super-cheap 50-inch TV which has just become even cheaper thanks to a £110 Prime Day discount. The Hisense H50A6200UK 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV comes with Freeview Play and can be yours today.View Deal

Toshiba 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR | was £799 now £649.99

A big, big screen for a not so big price tag. Save a tidy £150 on the affordable Toshiba 65U5863DB 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Freeview Play built in.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Laptops

Asus C202SA-GJ0027 | was £199.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a budget laptop, this 16.5in Chromebook is an absolute steal. It's ruggedised and water resistant, so it'll withstand all the usual daily knocks with ease, and it's half price for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Asus Vivobook Slim | was £799.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

With its ultra-thin metal body, the ASUS VivoBook Slim S410UA-BV134T looks stunning, and its Intel 8th Generation i5 processor delivers superb performance. It's a truly impressive machine, and there's 38% off with this Amazon Prime Day deal.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro | was £1,129 now £749.99 at Amazon

Microsoft's 12.5in Surface Pro is a super stylish 2-in-1. its fanless cooling makes it whisper-quiet, it weighs just 1.8kg, and this model comes complete with a silver Type cover. Save 34% off this stunning hybrid laptop/tablet this Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Dell XPS 15.6in laptop | was £1,349.99 now £959.99 at Amazon

This little laptop packs a tremendous punch for its size, with a virtually borderless Infinity Edge display, an Intel 7th Generation i5 processor, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. There's 29% off for Amazon Prime Day, so don't delay.View Deal

Razer 17in laptop | was £2,199.99 now £1,599.99 at Amazon

The Razer RZ09-02202W75-R3W1 laptop delivers amazing gaming performance, with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor and GeForce GTX 1060 graphics. There's a hefty 27% off this powerful portable on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 120S | was £239.99 now £189.99 at Amazon

You'd be hard pressed to find a lighter, more portable Windows 10 laptop than the sleek little Ideapad 120S, and there's 21% off the already low price for Amazon Prime Day. It's not the most powerful machine, but at this price, we're not complaining.View Deal

Huawei MateBook E | was £864.97 now £689.99 at Amazon

The MateBook E is a super-slim 2-in-1 equipped with Windows 10, an Intel Core 15 processor and 4GB RAM. It's incredibly light, at just a hair over 1kg, and comes complete with a splashproof, backlit keyboard cover. Save 20% on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 520S | was £649 now £519.99 at Amazon

The 14in Ideapad 520S is the perfect size for tucking into a bag or briefcase, and boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, full HD screen and 256GB SSD. It's super lightweight too at just 1.69kg, and with 20% off for Amazon Prime Day, it's a real bargain.View Deal

Asus FX504 laptop | was £649.97 now £549.99 at Amazon

There's 15% off this great-looking gaming laptop for Amazon Prime Day. It packs an Intel 8th Generation i5-8300H processor and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, plus a 1TB HDD to store all your favourite Steam titles.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 3000 | was £549.99 now £439.99 at Amazon

This 15.6in laptop is ideal for all your everyday computing needs – even photo and video editing. It packs an Intel 7th Generation Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a generous 1TB hard drive, and there's a special 20% discount for Prime Day.View Deal

HP 15-bs501na laptop | was £399.99 now £299.99 at Amazon

There's an impressive 25% discount on this smart Windows 10 notebook for Amazon Prime Day. It features 4GB RAM, a 1TB and a Core i3 processor. It's just the ticket for regular work and web browsing, and it's built to last.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Smart Home

Amazon Prime Day deals: Headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 | was £209 now £149.99 at Amazon

Grab a pair of the iconic Beats Solo 3 and have over £50 on the wireless on-ear headphones, with both the Rose Gold and Black variants seeing a healthy discount this Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Jabra Elite Sport | was £199.99 now £105.99 at Amazon

You can save a huge £94 on this true wireless Bluetooth headset from Jabra includes a heart rate and activity monitor, making it the perfect workout companion.View Deal

Jabra Move Wireless | was £68 now £34.99 at Amazon

The Jabra Move Wirless Bluetooth on-ear headphones come with their own controls for music and calls, and feature a lightweight and adjustable headband. The best bit though is that they're almost half price!View Deal

Jaybird Freedom SE | was £75.65 now £39.99 at Amazon

Get your hands on the special edition Jaybird Freedom Bluetooth wireless headphones, for less on Amazon Prime Day. They're built for active lifestyles, handy if you're into sport, running or fitness.View Deal

Beoplay H4 | was £208.99 now £114 at Amazon

These B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones come with a massive £90+ off the list price, which is a top saving for such high quality cans.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25 | was £214.04 now £129.95 at Amazon

The clue is in the name with these Bose wired around-ear headphones with noise cancellation (Quiet) and padded ear cups (Comfort). Add to that a saving of £80 and your ears are in for a real treat.View Deal

Jam Audio Ultra | was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Truly wireless earbuds with hands-free calling, 30 hour battery life, portable charging case and sweat resistant all for just £50. It's pretty much a steal.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65e | was £173.28 now £109.99 at Amazon

ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) wireless neckband headphones with one-touch Amazon Alexa support allowing you to instruct the smart assistant on the move. View Deal

Beoplay E8 | was £248.50 now £175 at Amazon

These premium truly wireless Bluetooth earphones from B&O Play come with their own leather charging case, intuitive touch interface and are compatible with the Beoplay app allowing you to fine-tune your audio experience.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Fitness

Garmin Forerunner 35 | was £129.99 now £104.99 at Amazon

Looking for an affordable running watch that won't break the bank? Amazon Prime Day has seen discounts to the Garmin Forerunner 35 saving you 19% on the normal price of the watch that can monitor your heart rate, boasts GPS and has all of the connected features you'd expect from Garmin.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235| was £195.31 now £154.99 at Amazon

One of the best mid-range Garmin running watches here, and while it won't give you all of the features from the top-end devices it does have a much more affordable price tag. Saving 21% this Amazon Prime Day deal is perfect if you want to track your running.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5| was £411.32 now £349.99 at Amazon

Here's one of Garmin's best running watches, and there's a significant discount now Amazon Prime Day is here and we've heard about the newer Fenix 5 Plus range. With this deal you can save 15%, which may not sound like much but it's a whole £60 or so off.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 | was £230.12 now £184.99 at Amazon

The Vivoactive 3 is one of the most stylish watches from Garmin that comes with top-end features like sports tracking, GPS and smart notifications. If you buy the black one on Amazon Prime Day you'll get a 20% discount, while the white and gunmetal versions aren't as good discounts but they are on sale too.View Deal

Garmin Vivosport | was £149.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

After a fitness tracker with all the expertise of Garmin products? The Vivosport is a slim and small fitness tracker that will keep an eye on your heart rate, gives you GPS for running and offers good battery life. This Amazon Prime Day you can save 27% as it's discounted by £40.View Deal

Huawei Band 2 Pro| was £65.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

One of our favourite fitness trackers you can buy right now is discounted by Amazon for Prime Day. We've seen the price at around £80 at launch and then just £50 for the last few months, but today it's discounted down to only £34.99. Pick this up if you want a basic fitness tracker that does a lot for an affordable price. View Deal

Fitbit Blaze| was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

It may no longer be sold by Fitbit, but you can still pick up the popular Blaze fitness tracker from Amazon during Prime Day. The price is down to under £100 for the first time in a long time, so if you want the smartwatch design without the exact features grab this now. It does seem it's only the black and plumb versions with a large strap that's on sale though.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 2| was £109.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

We've seen the Fitbit Charge 2 as low as £89.99, but this is the first time we've seen the tracker break the £80 mark. Prime Day will allow you to get 27% off the RRP of the fitness tracker that's one of the most popular in Fitbit's range.View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 Sport| was £189.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

This isn't the biggest discount we've ever seen on a smartwatch, but the Huawei Watch 2 Sport featuring its Wear OS software is now here with a £30 discount compared to its normal selling price.View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 4G Sport| was £229.99 now £182.99 at Amazon

Like the normal Huawei Watch 2, the 4G version of the sporty watch is also discounted today so you can save a little under £50 when you buy it during Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 Classic| was £259.99 now £207 at Amazon

The more formal variant of the Huawei Watch 2 is expensive considering it's over a year old, but Amazon Prime Day has seen the price drop down by over £50 making today the perfect time to pick one up.View Deal

Fossil Q Machine| was £107 now £79 at Amazon

Fossil specialises in hybrid smartwatches and the Q Machine is one of the most popular of the whole bunch. If you like the design and you want notifications and fitness tracking on your wrist you can save 26% if you buy it today.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Cameras

Sony Alpha A7 | was £899 now £615 at Amazon

Sony's original 24MP Alpha A7 full-frame mirrorless camera might be getting on a bit, but the 24MP sensor still delivers stunning images that nothing can match at this price. Comes complete with a 28-70mm standard zoom lens.View Deal

Sony Alpha A6300 | was £879 now £599 at Amazon If you're looking for an advanced mirrorless camera with a great specification, the Alpha A6300 is a great choice. Featuring an excellent autofocus system and bright viewfinder, this A6300 comes bundled with a compact 16-50mm power zoom lens.View Deal

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 IV | was £699 now £499 at Amazon Sony's RX100 IV is one of the best premium compact cameras you can buy, with a brilliant 1-inch sensor, 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens and 4K video. If you're looking for a high-performance pocket compact, this is a great buy. View Deal

Canon EOS 2000D | was £469.99 now £319 at Amazon Canon's latest entry-level DSLR is perfect for the new user, with easy to understand controls, you'll be taking creative shots in no time. Complete with a brilliant 24MP sensor, the EOS 2000D is also bundled with 18-55mm image stabilised kit lens.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Gaming

Sony PlayStation Pro 1TB | was £349 now £299 at Amazon

If you're looking to buy a PlayStation 4 Pro you're in luck as this Prime Day deal will save you £50 off the 1TB console. Game on!View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB: was £389.99, now £199.99 Save almost half the RRP price with this superb Xbox One S bundle, throwing in the all-new swashbuckling Sea of Thieves pirate game, as well as Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Minecraft Story Mode, a Minecraft themed pad and a stand.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Computing

Logitech C920 HD Pro | was £59.98 now £27.99 at Amazon

Save 53% off this fantastic 1080p webcam that plugs into your device's USB port. Not only is it great at recording video, but the built in mic offers top quality audio as well.View Deal

Logitech MX Master AMZ | was £79.99 now £37.99 at Amazon

This brilliant wireless Bluetooth mouse gets 53% knocked off its asking price for Prime Day. It's a lovely-looking pointer, and it's fast, responsive and feels great to hold.View Deal

Logitech Z906 5.1 Speakers | was £249.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

Save a huge £120 off this brilliant 5.1 speaker set which can plug into your PC, games console or Blu-ray player to give you immersive surround sound.View Deal

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury | was £34.34 now £17.99 at Amazon

This fantastic gaming mouse with eight programmable buttons has had 48% knocked off its asking price for Amazon Prime Day. It would make a great gift for the gamer in your life.View Deal

Logitech G430 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset | was £51.99 now £27.99 at Amazon

Save £24 off this gaming headset which offers 7.1 Dolby Surround sound which will make you feel like you're slap-bang in the middle of the action.View Deal

Logitech Z623 2.1 Speaker System | was £137.32 now £74.99 at Amazon

This great 2.1 speaker set has had £62.33 knocked off its asking price for Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for a great set of stereo speakers (and a subwoofer) for your PC or console, get this.View Deal

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum | was £114.99 now £74.99 at Amazon

If you're after a mechanical gaming keyboard, then this is an excellent buy, especially as it has had a £40 price cut for Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Mobile phones

Wileyfox Swift 2 X | was £219.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a budget smartphone this is a stonking offer, saving you a tidy £70 as you grab this stylish handset which boasts a 5.2-inch full HD display, fingerprint scanner and 16MP rear camera.View Deal

Huawei P20 Lite | was £299.99 now £239.99 at Amazon

The Huawei P20 Lite takes cues from the flagship P20 and offers it up at a more affordable price point, which has just got even more affordable thanks to this top Amazon Prime Day deal saving you almost £70.View Deal

Huawei P Smart | was £199 now £143.99 at Amazon

The P Smart is a smart choice if you're after an affordable handset with a big 18:9 display, and with a saving of 28% to be had it's a great cheap phone offering.View Deal

Honor View 10 | was £419.33 now £339.99 at Amazon

Save yourself a whopping £80 on the excellent Honor View 10 - a flagship smartphone without a flagship price tag. There's a 5.99-inch full HD display, dual rear cameras and a whole lot of power under the hood.View Deal

Honor 7C | was £169.99 now £124.99 at Amazon

If you're on a tight budget this is a cracking deal, getting you a brand new Honor 7C, which packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with a tidy £45 off the asking price.View Deal

Motorola Moto G6 | was £239.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

It's one of the best low-cost smartphones around, and for those looking for great features for a small outlay look no further. You get dual rear cameras and a full HD display while also saving almost £40.View Deal

Motorola Moto G6 Play | was £159.99 now £135.99 at Amazon

A budget smartphone with good looks and the popular 18:9 screen aspect ratio for better gaming and video experiences, the G6 Play is a great entry-level handset for those looking for a bargain.View Deal

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact | was £522.32 now £399 at Amazon

A phone with flagship power that fits in your palm and is easily used one-handed? There ain't too many of these around, but the XZ2 Compact is one of the best, and you can now save over £120 on it!View Deal

Sony Xperia XA2 | was £299 now £199 at Amazon

A mid-range handset for a budget smartphone price tag? Amazon Prime Day is spoiling us with £100 off the XA2, which packs in a 5.2-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 23MP rear camera.View Deal

More fantastic Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2018: when is it?

Amazon Prime Day 2018 started at midday on July 16th and continues until midnight on July 17th - that's 36 hours of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

It looks like this is going to be the biggest ever Prime Day event too with an Amazon statement claiming :

"Prime Day 2018 will feature 50 percent more Spotlight Deals and more than one million deals globally. Prime members will enjoy the biggest deals yet on Alexa-enabled products, including Echo, Fire TV, and Fire tablets this Prime Day — and starting today, members can save $100 on the Echo Show.

"Whole Foods Market joins the celebration this year with Prime Day deals and offers at all U.S. stores. New this year, members can shop Prime Day Launches – exclusive new items, content and special-edition products from hundreds of well-known and emerging brands."

Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer added:

“Prime members will enjoy a day (and a half) of our best deals, with 36 hours to shop more than one million deals worldwide. New this year, members can shop exclusive Prime Day Launches from hundreds of brands worldwide, enjoy exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market and experience surprise entertainment events unboxed from giant Smile boxes in major cities. More than 100 million paid Prime members around the world will find our best Prime Day celebration yet.”

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Get Amazon Prime membership

To get the best Prime Day deals from Amazon you must be a member of Amazon Prime. Signing up doesn't take long at all, but considering some of the deals can potentially sell out in minutes, you should get it sorted as soon as possible.

Pro tip? If you've never signed up before, you can actually sign up for a free 30-day trial right now, which will last right through the sale in mid-August. You can enjoy all the membership benefits straight away too like fast delivery and the excellent Prime Video streaming service. We've actually written extensively about the benefits Amazon Prime offers. Here are some links to the free trial in the following countries: US , UK , Canada , India and Australia .

Compare previous prices with CamelCamelCamel

An odd site name for sure, but CamelCamelCamel.com is a fantastic resource for checking just how good a deal is. Simply copy/paste in the Amazon URL on the site of an item you're thinking of buying and you'll see an extensive price history for it on Amazon stretching back over a year. This way you can see if today's deal is really the best ever price, or how often it gets a similar discount and how likely it is you'll see a similar price in a few months' time.

Remember, you don't have to buy it

With so much hype around Prime Day deals it's easy to get swept away by the huge amount of deals and supposed big discounts. So yes, use CamelCamelCamel like we mentioned above, but even if it is the lowest price yet, that doesn't mean it's the right deal for you.

If you've set aside a budget and you know it's important to not overspend, try and stick to your guns. Prime Day is not the final sale of the year, hell it's not even the final sale of the summer, there will be plenty of other fantastic deals and it's our job to find you the best ones all year round in our Deals section. So while that exact TV might not be available at that price again for a while, you can be sure some nigh-on identical ones will be before the kids go back to school.

But don't wait too long to buy

The best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals could be gone in matter of minutes, so be sure to check how many have been sold with the information provided on Amazon's site. Deals of the Day have an expiry date, but some will sell out long before they reach it. Game consoles and 4K TVs are especially popular on Prime Day, so if you see a price you like on your lunch break, you're risking it being gone by the time you get home from work.

Use the desktop version of Amazon if you can

While the Amazon app and mobile sites are pretty reliable most of the time, Prime Day last year saw quite a few buyers struggle to complete purchases with adding items to the basket being as issue.

We're confident Amazon will be better equipped to deal the huge numbers of traffic today (all good so far), but all the same, we'd recommend browsing the deals on a laptop or PC if you can as the desktop version of the site might be a bit more stable.

In the UK many items will be eligible for free next day delivery or two business days in the US and Australia. Now as a Prime member, you're paying for that delivery promise, well unless you're on the free trial, then it's free.

But if your delivery doesn't turn up on the day it's supposed to, then you need to put in a complaint to Amazon. This has happened to us a small number of times over the years and Amazon is keen to make it right. We've had an extra month added to our Prime membership for free as an apology and even had the whole cost of some cheap items refunded in full without having to return it. Naturally, if you're not home when Amazon try to deliver on the original date that's on you. You'll find a nice orange slip informing you what to do next though.

Don't forget about the other retailers

While Amazon is the main focus of course, more and more retailers are keen to cash in shoppers mood to spend on Prime Day by having a sale of their own. So it's certainly worth checking to see if they've price-matched Amazon or have maybe gone even lower.

And unlike Amazon Prime Day deals, you don't have to be a 'member' at other stores to get the deals. Or if you have a points-card elsewhere, it might be a good opportunity to bag a decent haul. We'll be keeping an eye on other retailers for you to give you as many options as possible.

The Echo and Echo Dot were the most-bought items last Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018: what is it?

Amazon Prime Day is the retailer's big members-only summer sale and it's been a massive success in the few short years it's been going. If you want to get involved with the best discounts though, you need to be a member of Amazon Prime. With free next-day delivery on thousands of items and the excellent Amazon Instant Video streaming service being just two of the membership's key highlights, millions of you are already signed up. We took some time to write about our our top five reasons you'll be keeping your Amazon Prime membership going after the Prime Day deals.

Brilliantly though, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the sale and other membership benefits. And if you don't want to continue the service after Prime Day, just cancel the trial before the 30 days are up. Amazon know too well that many shoppers will find it hard to say goodbye to those super perks though.

More people signed up for Prime on Prime Day last year than on any other day in Amazon’s history (could that be record be broken today?). As of April 2018, Amazon confirmed it had passed 100 million subscribers for Amazon Prime, that's up from around 80 million before Prime Day last year and 58 million in 2016. That's some pretty incredible year-on-year growth for the last few years.

Amazon also reported that sales via the Amazon app more than doubled year-on-year and "tens of millions of people" used the app to buy items last Prime Day.

So is Amazon Prime Day just another Black Friday? Actually, no. As Amazon puts it, Black Friday is largely about gifts for other people (it's ok, we had a laugh at that too) - it takes place just at the start of the Christmas shopping season - but Prime Day is all about treating yourself.

The overwhelming majority of decent deals on Prime Day are on things you might buy for yourself or for your home. As you’ll see from the best sellers there are lots of smart home devices being sold to Prime customers as well as quite a lot of kitchen gear. There are some great deals on laptops and consoles too of course.