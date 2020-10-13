Prime Day gaming deal: The Last of Us 2 hits its lowest ever price

If you haven’t played The Last of Us 2 yet, there’s never been a better time to pick up the critically acclaimed PS4 exclusive. Amazon has knocked the price down to just $39.99 as part of its Prime Day deals, which is the lowest price we’ve seen for Naughty Dog’s gritty sequel.

We were full of praise for The Last of Us 2 in our review, calling it “the greatest game of this generation”. And it looks like other critics agreed with us, as the game sits on an impressive score of 93 Metacritic making it one of the best rated games on PS4.

Developer Naughty Dog has also confirmed that The Last of Us 2 will be backwards compatible on PS5, so even if you don’t own a PS4 but are planning on getting Sony’s next-gen console, this deal shouldn't be missed.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, Best Buy has also price matched this deal, which we've listed below.

The Last of Us 2 deal:

The Last of Us 2: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 33% on The Last of Us 2, and experience one of the most highly rated games on PlayStation 4. Backwards compatible with PS5, you can add it to your PS5 games collection right now. View Deal

The Last of Us 2: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Best Buy is also offering The Last of Us 2 for 33% off. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, this is a great chance to save on one of the best games of the generation.

View Deal

