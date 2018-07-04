Amazon Prime Day kicks off early with 21 free Twitch games

Amazon is offering a fleet of new and classic games to its Prime subscribers throughout July – and all for free.

At the time of writing, Prime members can access Obsidian’s popular RPG Pillars of Eternity and the galactic puzzle game Q.U.B.E. 2 over game-streaming site Twitch , with additional titles released each day until July 18.

Incoming titles also include the sci-fi adventure game Tacoma, and Obsidian’s other medieval fantasy RPG, Tyranny.

The titles are free to download with a Twitch Prime membership, which is part of the £79/US$119 per year bundle of shopping and streaming services offered through Amazon Prime .

It's prime time

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is essentially an in-house version of Black Friday, and see over one million online products get heavily discounted for the duration of the sale.

This year’s Prime Day kicks off on Monday 16 July at 12pm BST (UK) and 12pm PST (3pm EST), running throughout the next day for a total of 36 hours. The day-and-a-half day sale is taking place a week later than usual, likely due to the World Cup Semi Finals occupying the usual date.

But to get you in the mood, Amazon is already whetting its members’ appetites with a host of early deals, including offers on Amazon Music and the Amazon Echo Show – but you can keep track of everything on offer with our ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2018.