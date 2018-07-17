The best Amazon Prime Day deals 2018 in the US, ranked

The last Amazon Prime Day deals end at midnight PDT in the US, but according to our in-depth list of deals, there are hundreds of dollars worth of sales. You'll find laptop deals, phone deals and 4KTV deals in stock.

This 36-hour Prime Day 2018 marathon is over in a few hours time, but day two has brought us a big-screen 4KTV deal at $249, Roomba vacuums for $230, and an Echo Dot smart speaker for $29.99.

What's still on sale for Prime Day on July 17? Try the over 100 (and growing) list of deals below. We're constantly updating Amazon products with new price drops.

The Kindle, Fire Tablet, and Fire TV are all discounted. We've researched and listed all of the best deals below in a comprehensive guide. After all, we had the first beat on the Amazon Prime Day start and finish date in an exclusive report.

You're not too late, but it's getting close to the end. We'll be updating this page hourly over the course of Amazon's 36-hour deals marathon.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals list

1. Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD | was $399.99 now $249.99

This best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deal we've seen and the No. 1 trending TV right now. We expect it to sell out. If you don't buy it someone else will – for under well $300.View Deal

2. Amazon Echo Show (Black) | was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This is the screen-enabled Amazon Echo speaker, with the ability to display video, music lyrics and news stories with photos, all with the sound of your voice and Alexa natural language commands. It's the most powerful smart radio alarm clock ever invented. View Deal

3. Echo Dot (2nd Gen) | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Echo speaker is even cheaper price in the last hours of Amazon Prime Day 2018. It's small and compact and a great way to get Alexa in your home. View Deal

4. iRobot Roomba 671| was $349 now $229 at Amazon

Why buy a vacuum that you have to push when you can get a robot vacuum for cheap and it'll do the work for you. It's $230 today and one of the top-selling Amazon Prime Day products.View Deal

5. Philips Hue White and Color bulb | was $49.94 now $36.99 on Amazon

Whether you already have a smart lighting system set up, or you're equipping your home with smart lights for the first time, this Dimmable Philips Hue smart bulb will help you set the mood, day or night. And, for Amazon Prime Day you can get it for 26% off.View Deal

6. WD 2TB My Passport | was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This is the best value you can get for an external hard drive today that's 2TB. It's big enough for PS4 games (and works properly with the Sony system), but also works for everything else.View Deal

7. Fitbit Charge 2 | was $149.95 now $119.95

the Fitbit is one of our favorite fitness trackers, so it's not surprise that it's shown up in our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals list, too. The Fitbit Charge is just $120 today, while Prime Day 2018 lasts.View Deal

8. Amazon Fire TV Cube | was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

We usually don't see a big discount on Amazon's newest products, but in 2018 everything is different. The new Amazon Fire TV Cube is just $90, when it originally cost $120. We talked to Alexa. She approves.View Deal

9. GoPro Hero 5 Black | was $399 now $258.99

We bought the GoPro Hero 5 Black for $399 and are hanging our head in same. It's now just over $250 thanks to Amazon Prime Day. It's top of our list for cameras.View Deal

10. Amazon Cloud Cam | Was $120 now $60 at Amazon

We have these, and they're phenomenal. The peace-of-mind that security camera give you is priceless. Of course, the price has been slashed which doesn't hurt, either. They're hot Prime Day deal now.View Deal

There's a lot more to Amazon Prime Day. Below, we continue to break down the best Prime Day deals while the sales remain in effect.

Smart home deals

Amazon Echo Show (White) | was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

How about the Echo Show in a more stylish white (if that matches your home decor). It's now at the same great deal price as the black version of the screen-enabled smart speaker for Prime Day 2018. View Deal

Amazon Echot Spot | was $129.99 now $99

The Echo Spot is the other Alexa-powered smart speaker on sale for Amazon Prime Day this year, and it also contains a screen. They're so cute and useful you might even buy two.View Deal

Echo Dot (2nd Gen – Black) | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the time of year when you can get the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker at its lowest price. It's the cheapest way to buy an Alexa-powered speaker and it comes in a round miniaturized size.View Deal

Echo Dot (2nd Gen – White) | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The white Echo Dot speaker is also on sale for the same low price, giving you the option to match your counter tops (or bathroom sink) if it's in white. You probably won't find it cheaper until Black Friday.View Deal

Echo Dot 2-pack: was $99, now $49 at Amazon

For the regular price of a single Echo Dot, you could get two of these smart speakers. When you break it down, the $25 cost of each Echo Dot is actually less than the $29 you would spend to get just one even with the special Amazon Prime Day discount.View Deal

Echo Dot Kids Edition | was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

If you feel as if your kids deserve their own voice assistant, this is the smart speaker to buy them. Don't worry, it's the kid-friendly version of Alexa, with DJ, comedian and storyteller smarts geared toward youngsters. It comes in three colors.View Deal

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) | was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The newest version of the standard echo has a more grown up look to it, and it's available on a nice discount today. Instead of paying full price, Amazon.com has it on sale for 30% cheaper.View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) Echo Plus | was $164.98 now $99 at Amazon

The biggest sound from an Amazon Echo speaker comes from the taller Echo Plus. Alexa is ready to take all of your commands and pump up the volume when doing so for 39% off the MSRP.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro | was $249 now $174 at Amazon

Who is at the front door? You'll know the answer to that question at all times of the day thanks to this Ring Video Doorbell Pro deal that provides peace-of-mind footage in 1080p HD. You can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere.View Deal

Amazon Echo Look | was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the style-focused Echo camera that provides full-length photos and 6-second video on your daily wardrobe. The hands-free camera with built-in LED lighting and Intel RealSense depth sensing helps you build a personal lookbook (and it'll prevent you from wearing the same thing twice on a date).View Deal

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Smart Light | was $89.99 now $64.99 on Amazon

Light strips are fantastic for home projects, so why not use the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Smart Light to gain precise control over your custom lighting? You can even score a massive 28% off on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Philips Hue Go Dimmable Table Lamp Smart Light | was $79.99 now $62.99 on Amazon

If you're looking to integrate your table lamp into your smart home network, you'll love the Philips Hue Go Table Lamp Smart Light. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick it up for 21% offView Deal

Philips Hue Candle Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb | was $49.94 now $34.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for some decorative lights to add to your smart lighting system, look no further than the Philips Hue Candle Equivalent Dimmabe LED Smart Bulbs. And, on Amazon Prime Day you can pick them up for a generous 30% off.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Equivalent Dimmable Smart Bulb | was $49.94 now $36.99 on Amazon

Whether you already have a smart lighting system set up, or you're equipping your home with smart lights for the first time, this Dimmable Philips Hue smart bulb will help you set the mood, day or night. And, for Amazon Prime Day you can get it for 26% off.View Deal

Philips Ambiance A19 Hue White 2 Pack | was $49.97 now $34.99 on Amazon

Whether you already have a smart lighting system set up, or you're equipping your home with smart lights for the first time, you can get a deal on a 2-pack of Philips Ambiance Hue White smart bulbs for 30% off for Amazon Prime Day View Deal

Fitness tracker and smartwatch deals

Fitbit Charge 2 | was $149.95 now $119.95

Amazon Prime Day is here to get you fit, and that's exactly what we're seeing from this Fitbit Charge 2 deal. You can save and shed pounds while working out.View Deal

Fitbit Alta HR | Was $150 now $90 at Amazon

The Fitbit Alta HR is the fitness tracker for the everyman/woman. It’s a device that will encourage you to get moving, and take you from general activity to a bit of light sport without ever feeling like you’re wanting for features. And right now it's $60 off its list price! It comes in size small in Black or Blue/Grey; size large is $20 more.View Deal

Garmin Approach X40 GPS golf band| was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Looking for a helper when you're out on the fairway? Garmin's Approach X40 will not just keep track of your steps and heart rate, but also track your golf games, give you measurements between your location and the green, and do a whole lot more. It's available in multiple sizes and colors.View Deal

Garmin Vivofit JR.| was $79 now $49 at Amazon

For kids that want to keep track of their activity wherever they go, the Garmin Vivofit JR. is a helpful pick. It can track steps and sleep, and help make sure your kid is active for an hour every day. With water resistance up to five atmospheres and a year-long batter life, there's not much to worry about with this fitness tracker.View Deal

Kindle, Fire Tablet, and Fire TV deals

Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

We already reviewed and liked the Amazon Fire Stick and the same went for this one with the Alexa Voice Remote. It's handy to call out what you want without having to type in commands. Now it's half price.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube | was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This is Amazon's newest and ultimate TV streaming set-top box, billed at the first-ever hands-free streaming media player with Alexa onboard and 4K Ultra HD at 60fps, HDR, and Dolby Atmos sound. View Deal

Fire TV Cube + Cloud Camera | was $238.98 now $149.98 at Amazon

Amazon is bundling a lot of its devices, and the most savings comes from the Fire TV Cube and Cloud Camera combo, which separately on a non-Amazon Prime Day would cost $240. A great deal if you were going to buy both anyway.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The 7-inch Amazon Fire Tablet is significantly cheaper today than it was yesterday. It's 40% off for the remainder of Amazon Prime Day. The 16GB storage model is also 36% off. A good savings all around.View Deal

Amazon Fire 8 Tablet | was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The 8-inch Amazon Fire Tablet also sees a heavy discount, ranging from 38% to 40%, depending on storage size. You're saving a heap of dollars today no matter which Amazon tablet you buy.View Deal

Amazon Fire 10 Tablet | was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Go big or go home, right? The 10-inch Amazon Fire Tablet is the biggest of them all, and it comes with Alexa Hands-Free software built-in. It's at a 33% discount today for this new tablet.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet | was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This rough-and-tumble ready tablet is ready for your kids grubby hands. It's protected with shock-resistant bumpers and you'll worry even less thanks to this Prime Day discount.View Deal

Google Home deals

Google Home mini | was $49.99 now $34 at Walmart

Amazon isn't the only one giving deep discounts on Prime Day 2018. We're also seeing savings from Walmart on rival smart speaker, the Google Home mini. Google Assistant is Alexa's chief competitor.View Deal

Google Home | was $129.99 now $99 at Walmart

The standard Google Home with more sound from a bigger speaker is also on sale today. It's available for just $99, the magic number for most people to buy, and comes with two-day free shipping.View Deal

Drone and car tech deals

YI Compact Dash Cam is $39.99

One of the cheapest dash cams you can get (and actually utilize without issue) is from Yi. It gives you a 1080p Full HD tiny camera to keep eyes on the road in case anything goes wrong. It has a 2.7-inch LCD Screen, 130 degree WDR lens. Coupon code is applied at checkout.View Deal

Dash cam pick: Rexing V1 Car Dash Cam just $69 (was $150)

Keep your eyes on the road isn't enough these days, which is why we recommend a dash cam to record everything that goes right and wrong in your drive. This one is Full HD and $80 off today.View Deal

TV deals

Hisense 43 Inche 4K Smart LED TV | was $349.99 now $239.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV for your bedroom or study, the HiSense 43 inch 4K Smart LED TV 43H6080E is for you. And, for Amazon Prime Day you can get a massive $110 off.View Deal

Best 4K TV value: All top TCL TVs have discounts

We recommended TCL TVs earlier this year (and also last year and the year before that). That's why we're pointing to TCL Roku 4K TVs and other sets that are even cheaper today. It's the top 4K TV deal on Amazon.View Deal

Huge 75-inch Vizio 4KTV: was $2,498 now $1,298.90 at Walmart

Want the most impressive size for your next 4KTV? Look no further than the Vizio deal, which will give you a 75-inch 4KTV screen. But be warned, it does have a $35 shipping fee.View Deal

65-inch Vizio 4KTV: was $1,698 now $949 from Walmart

Almost as big and cheaper yet, this 65-inch 4K television is another winner from Vizio. It's on sale, and while Amazon sells its own Toshiba TV and TCL TVs at a deep discount, Walmart has this one.View Deal

Cheaper 65-inch Vizio 4KTV: was $898 now $599.99 from Walmart

Vizio is pumping out cheap 4KTV deals at the 65-inch size, and this one comes in under $600. That's great for a size that usually costs double this from Samsung and LG (if not triple a year ago). View Deal

Cheap Hisense 40-inch HDTV | was $238.49 now just $184.99

The cheapest 1080p television deal we recommend comes from Hisense and it's 40 inches for just under $200. It's not a 4KTV, but it's great for a den or spare room.View Deal

Cheap Hisense 43-inch 4K TV: was $349.99 now $239.99

One of the best 4K TV deals we've seen this Prime Day, the Hisense 43H6080E comes equipped with HDR and is compatible with Alexa for voice command controls. Better yet, it's more than $100 off list price.View Deal

Monitor deals

LG 27-inch 4K FreeSync monitor| was $499 now $459 at Amazon

This LG monitor offers a lot for gamers. The 4K resolution means crisp game imagery even on a large 27-inch panel. The IPS display will also give wide viewing angles. And, with AMD FreeSync, you can avoid screen tearing while gaming. View Deal

LG 34-inch UltraWide 144Hz gaming monitor| was $509 now $384 at Amazon

If you want a hardcore gaming battle station, look no further. This 34-inch monitor boasts a 2,560 x 1,080 display with a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, for sharp, smooth, tear-free gameplay. Plus, USB ports on the back make it easy to manage your cables.View Deal

Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch UHD Monitor | was $302.99 now $249.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable way to get a Ultra-HD 4K Monitor to enjoy all your content, you're in luck. Right now, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the Samsung U28E590D 28-inch UHD Monitor for a breathtaking 44% off.View Deal

Toy deals

Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition | was $169.99 now $130 at Amazon

Okay, maybe there's a little less learning going on here than an educational tablet, but it's fun pretending to be Vin Diesel in this awesomely-themed F&F racing toy set. Buckle up, Toretto.View Deal

MegaWheels Hoverboards as low as $159

Hoverboards are back and part of the Prime Day deals collection for today. This limited time deal rolls back the price from $170 to as low as $159. Best of all, MegaWheels promise these hoverboards won't blow up.View Deal

Camera deals

GoPro Hero (2018) is $179.00

The entry-level GoPro Hero inherits of a lot of the features of the GoPro Hero 6 Black and GoPro Hero 5 Black, but keeps the resolution to 1080p60fps with 10MP photos. This also means it keeps the price down, and this is well under $200 now.View Deal

GoPro Hero Session camera (refurbished) is just $129

The smallest GoPro is now under the $130 threshold and harder to pass up in advance of Amazon Prime Day. It can record 1440p30, 1080p60 and 720p100 video, and capture 8MP photos, all from a little palm-sized cube.View Deal

Neatgear Arlo Smart Baby Monitor | was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The cutest baby monitor ever created is now on sale today, giving you an extra $50 of savings. It's a 1080p WiFi-enabled camera with two-way audio, night vision, air sensors and even a lullaby player and night light. It works with both Alexa and Apple HomeKit.View Deal

AmazonBasics 50-inch lightweight tripod | was $16.99 now $10.99 at Amazon

One of the cheapest tripods we've ever bought to match our gold 12-inch MacBook (true story) is now even more affordable. It's $6 off, giving you the best price you'll find on a 50-inch tripod today.View Deal

Phones, tablets, and accessories

iPhone X + 10GB of StraightTalk data| $999 with bonuses at Walmart

It's hard to find an iPhone X deal, even on Prime Day, but Walmart, the biggest Amazon rival out there, has one for $999 with include 10GB of data and unlimited talk and text.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 unlocked| was $949 now $649 at Amazon

Samsung's huge phablet started with a real whopper of a price tag, but Amazon Prime Day is bringing that down dramatically. The Galaxy Note 8 packs a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, 64GB of storage, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, and a high-quality dual-sensor camera system.View Deal

Huawei Mate 10 Pro| was $799 now $549 at Amazon

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro packs a lot of screen, a lot of storage, a lot of power, and an incredible camera all into a nice-looking phone. And, this Amazon Prime Day deal packs all of that into a great price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-Inch, 32GB Tablet | was $447.97 now $399.99 at Amazon

The newest Samsung tablet is the only iPad Pro competitor that we recommend. And it's a lot cheaper than Apple's best iPads, especially for Prime Day 2018, costing $400. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A | was $167.99 now $149.00 on Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap, portable Android tablet that'll let you watch your favorite TV shows and movies on the go, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a great choice. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score a solid 25% off of this mini tablet.View Deal

Moto Insta-Share Projector| was $299 now $153 at Amazon

Motorola's Moto Insta-Share Projector is one of the slickest ways to increase the functionality of your phone. It just snaps onto the back of any Moto Z smartphone and gives you the ability to watch TV and movies with a much larger image than a phone allows.View Deal

Official Apple leather case | was $49 now $34.99

These cases normally cost $50 through the Apple Store, but Amazon has the Taupe leather case for just $34. Other colors are on sale too, including Saddle Brown and Charcoal Gray.View Deal

Super-cheap wireless charger for just $16

This incredible cheap wireless says it works with iPhone X in the title, but really it works with any Qi-compatible device, including all recent Samsung phones. And it's just $16.View Deal

Anker fast-charging accessories as low as $10

Anker makes some of our favorite accessories, and today many of the fast-charging accessories are on sale. You can get discounts on USB cables, power banks, wireless chargers and even a dash cam.View Deal

Headphones and audio

Amazon Music 4-months for just $.99 a month

It's as close as it gets to a free subscription to a music streaming service, and while it's not Apple Music or Spotify, it has a lot of the songs you'll want to listen to at a fraction of the price. Seriously, you'll be paying just $4 for this early Prime Day deal.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25| was $299 now $125 at Amazon

You can get Bose's excellent sound, effective noise-cancellation, and comfortable design for a huge discount right now. Amazon has the price slashed by 58%, making one of our favorite pairs of wired headphones an even better choice. This model features in-line controls that work with Android devices.View Deal

Stage Right Studio Headphones are 20% off

Early Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones begin with these 53mm cans at a nice $27 price. They usually cost $46.11, but today's discount bring them down 20%. They're our top pick.View Deal

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset | was $99 now $69.99 on Amazon

The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is a fantastic budget headset with a competent mic and 7.1 surround sound support. And, you can score a great deal on Amazon Prime Day for 30% off. View Deal

PDP Universal Afterglow LVL 6+ Haptic Gaming Headset $6 off

Compatible with Xbox One, PS4, PC and mobile devices, these universal wired gaming headphones boast haptic boost via extra low frequency bass, a flexible flip-up microphone boom, and comfortable leatherette ear cushions. Save $6 on these today.View Deal

Audio Technica ATH-ANC9 headphones| were $199 now $119 at Amazon

These headphones are oldies but goodies. They feature a variety of uses, with varying noise-cancellation methods, and different cables for phones that support in-line mics or phones that don't. You also get a carrying case and a few adapters.View Deal

AirPods-like: Parihy Truly Wireless Earphones for $49.99

Want true wireless earbuds instead? The noise-canceling twin stereo earphones work with iPhone, Samsung and all other Bluetooth enabled Android phones. They're not AirPods, but they are under $50 with the instant coupon (applied at checkout).View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker| was $99 now $69 at Amazon

Bose has a long-standing reputation for getting great sound out of even small hardware. With the SoundLink Micro, the size might be small, but the sound is solid if reviews are any indication. This Bluetooth speaker is water resistant, and it has a built-in microphone for taking calls and accessing Siri or Google Assistant. The discount is available on the Black, Bright Orange, and Midnight Blue models.View Deal

Blue Yeti USB Microphones | was $129 now $89 on Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap microphone to get started on your Twitch streaming career, or even to make your voice sound better on audio calls, the Blue Yeti is a great choice. You can even save $40 on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Gaming

Xbox One X 1TB Console: was $499, now $480 at Walmart

Xbox One X deals are few and far in between, but at Walmart you'll find Microsoft's latest 4K console going for $20 less than you'll find it anywhere else.View Deal

HTC Vive Pro: Includes free gift cards worth $100 with purchase at Amazon

The HTC Vive Pro headset isn't getting a price drop during Amazon Prime Day, but you can nab a $50 Amazon gift card and a $50 Viveport gift card with your purchase. Nice!View Deal

Nintendo Switch + MicroSD card & gift card bundle: was $339, now $299 at Amazon

With this bundle, not only are you getting the illusive Neon Blue and Red Joy-Cons, but also a 64GB microSD card for all your downloadable games and $20 Nintendo eShop gift card to make those said digital purchases.View Deal

Home

Amazon Basics products | Up to 20% off today

Prime Day is filled with Amazon-owned speakers and streaming devices that you know and love, but the store has also put its name to several white label products. Everything from electric kettle (a best seller for $15) to carry-on luggage ($39.99) is cheap today.View Deal

Keurig K-Elite + 44 K-Cup Pods: was $197.44, now $99.99

Keurig continues to reign as one of the best coffee machines on the planet, and now you can save a whopping 49% on a deal that includes 44 K-Cup Pods to get you going.View Deal

Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machine: was $199.99, now $159.99

Add a pop of color to your kitchen with this fetching red Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso machine by De'Longhi. It's now marked down by 20%.View Deal

Mr. Coffee Cafe Steam Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine: was $109.99, now $76.13

Sign up for Prime and save an additional 22% off the regular price. For under $100 you can have a lovely piece of machinery in your kitchen that whips up steaming espresso and cappuccino for you.View Deal

Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker: was $199.99, now $149.99

This 3-in-1 espresso maker can also make a mean cup of cappuccino or a latte, if that's more your cup. Nab it for $50 off it's normal list price for Prime Day.View Deal

Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker: was $119.99, now $94.80

This brewer is 21% off and lets you make a cup from either K-Cups or ground coffee, so you have flexibility how you make your Joe. It also features a thermal carafe, for extra fancy serving.View Deal

Zojirushi Coffee Maker: was $180.59, now $140.26

This lightning deal is going fast, so act quick if you want a coffee maker that's 22% off, can make 10 hot cups and can even make ice coffee, perfect for those steamy summer days. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 671| was $349 now $229 at Amazon

Now's your chance to save $100 on a robot vacuum that can make cleaning up a lot easier. The Roomba 671 is suited for hard floors, carpet, and pet hair. It can run for 90 minutes before it automatically returns to its charger. And, this model works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot N79S | was $300 now $170 at Amazon

With the Deebot N79S, you can set it and forget it as the robo vac will auto-clean your home while you're out and about. With Alexa and Assistant support, it's a smart robot vacuum, too.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot 900/901 | was $400 now $280 at Amazon

This Alexa and Assistant compatible robot vacuum will sweep up any debris in its path. You can control it from your smartphone, or set a timer for when you want it to get to work.View Deal

HooverAir Lift Deluxe Upright: was $149.55, now $119.52 at Walmart

Cleaning doesn't have to be a chore, especially if you have a solid vacuum cleaner helping you out. At a 25% discount, it also feels less laborious when you can get your vacuum at a cheaper price, too.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner: was $499, now $364.99

The one-day only deal gets you a cordless vacuum cleaner at a 27% discount. Dyson vacuums rarely get marked down, so now's the time to claim 40 minutes of cordless vacuuming bliss. View Deal

Arlo Netgear Security Siren: was $579.99, now $420 at Amazon

The Arlo Netgear Security System is designed to keep an eye on your home. It basically involves multiple security cameras and a base station that will scare away intruders with a siren. View Deal

Furbo Dog Treat-Tossing Camera| was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Who's a good boy? You can keep an eye on your pet and reward them with treats for being good, or start yelling (aka human barking) at them for being a BAD dog! This camera lets you do it all from a phone.View Deal

Nest Smart Thermostat: was $299.99, now $209.95 at eBay

The Nest 3rd Generation Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat is available new at a 30% discount. Controlling the climate in your home has never been easier, and now, it's cheaper, too.View Deal

Nest Hello + free Google Home Mini: $199 at Walmart

Nest's video doorbell will keep a constant eye on your house, letting you see who's there 24/7. It now comes with a free Home Mini for a savings of 17% off the bundle price.View Deal

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch: was $59.99, now $47.99 at Amazon

Smarten up your casa with this smart light switch from TP-Link. The switch, 25% off for Prime members, lets you turn on and off your lights using your smartphone or voice commands. View Deal

Nest Thermostat E + free Google Home Mini: $169 at Walmart

The kid brother to the more advanced Nest Learning Thermostat, the Thermostat E still has plenty to offer. You save 20% off the price of this bundle's regular everyday price. View Deal

Kalamera 15” 96 can Beverage cooler | was $499 now $321.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for an attractive beverage cooler to put in you den or on your deck, look no further than the Kalamera 15” 96 can Beverage cooler. Luckily, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick it up for a whopping 60% off.View Deal

Petcube Bites Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser | was $249 now $102.99 on Amazon

If you've ever missed checking in on your pets, you're going to love the Petcube Bites Pet Camera. Not only will you be able to check in on your furry friends, but you can even give them treats. And, for Amazon Prime Day you can score a massive 46% off discount. View Deal

Blueair Pure 211+ Purifier | was $465 now $395 at Amazon

Two is better than one, and that's exactly what is going on with this Amazon Prime Day deal for this pair of stylish air purifiers that are capture allergens, odors, smoke, mold, dust, germs, among other harmful microscopic foes.View Deal

Amazon Key-compatible security camera and smart locks

Amazon has teamed up with smart lock makers like Kwikset and Yale to bring smart locks to the masses, and it's bundling these smart home must-haves with the Amazon Cloud Camera for a nice savings.View Deal

Panasonic KX-TG7875S Link2Cell Bluetooth Cordless Phone: was $169, now $130 at Amazon

Looking for a old-school single-line phone for your home or home office? This one has five handsets to it, can receive texts thanks to talking ID alerts, and stays on even if the electricity goes out thanks to a power back-up feature.View Deal

Laptop and computing

Lenovo Tab 4 Plus| now $169 at Amazon

With the Lenovo Tab 4 Plus, you get a versatile tablet for the whole family. A fingerprint scanner makes it easy to give family members access, and an 8-inch 1,920 x 1,200 IPS display makes it video worthy.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 14 | was $299.99 now $252.96 on Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 14 is an excellent first laptop for kids, or even a great Chromebook for college students. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score one for yourself for a whopping 33% off.View Deal

Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible | was $289.99 now $199.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 Chromebook, you're in luck. Right now, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the Acer Chromebook R 11 with a dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GBView Deal

ASUS FX503VD 15.6” Gaming Laptop | was $999 now $729.00 on Amazon

If you want a gaming laptop that'll let you play your favorite Esports games without breaking the bank, you can pick up the Asus FX503 with a Quad-Core Intel Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1050, 128GB SSD and 8GB DDR4 for a whopping 27% off on Amazon Prime DayView Deal

ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA-DB02 10.1inch | was $293.48 now $229.00 on Amazon

Right now you can score this affordable 2-in-1 Chromebook with a quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for a whopping 23% off on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Acer Spin 1 11.6" Full HD Touch | was $319 now $239 on Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap 2-in-1 laptop, you're in luck. Right now you can pick up an Acer Spin 1 with a dual-core Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, a Full HD touch screen and 32GB of storage for 28% off for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

ASUS VivoBook E203MA Ultra Thin Laptop | was $229.99 now $179 on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Windows laptop, that's still thin and light enough to carry around with you, you can score an Asus VivoBook E203MA with a dual-core Pentium CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for 22% off on Amazon Prime Day.

Acer Chromebook R 13 Convertible | was $367 now 314.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Chromebook that doubles as an Android tablet you're in luck: you can pick up the Acer Chromebook R 13 with a quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for 21% off on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 15 | was $372 now $314.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a full 15-inch Chromebook that isn't a slouch on performance, you can score an Acer Chromebook 15 with a Pentium N4200 CPU, 15.6" Full HD Touch display and 4GB RAM for 21% off on Amazon Prime DayView Deal

Acer Chromebook 11 | was $219.99 now $139.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap Chromebook for your kids, right now on Amazon Prime Day you can score an Acer Chromebook 11 with a Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB RAM and a 16GB eMMC drive for a whopping 36% off!View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with Wraith Spire LED cooler| was $294.99 now $224.99 at Amazon

If you've been waiting for a good time to upgrade your PC, this deal on the Ryzen 7 2700 is a good option. This is an 8-core/16-thread CPU ready to offer solid performance for both gaming and productivity. The included cooler just sweetens the deal, as that's one fewer item to go on your PC upgrade parts list. Amazon has a number of PC gaming discounts for Prime Day, but you can go directly to the Ryzen 7 deal here.View Deal

Gigabyte X470 AORUS motherboard| was $229 now $174 at Amazon

Looking for a motherboard to start your new AMD Ryzen rig? This Gigabyte X470 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard supports both first- and second-gen Ryzen CPUs using the AM4 socket, is ready for CrossFire or SLI graphics, and supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory. Plus, it has loads of RGB lighting.View Deal

Google WiFi system, 1-Pack | was $129.00 now $99.00 on Amazon

If you need a new router for a small apartment or if you're looking for another node for your existing Google Wifi network, you're in luck. You can pick up a single Google Wifi node for 23% off for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

NETGEAR Orbi Home Mesh WiFi System | was $289.33 now $219 on Amazon

The Netgear Orbi is an extremely powerful Mesh Wi-Fi router, capable of sending a Wi-Fi signal throughout even the biggest homes. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick it up for 27% off.View Deal

TP-Link Archer AC1900 | was $109.99 now $64.99 on Amazon

The TP-Link Archer AC1900 is an affordable wireless router that can get the job done, and look good while doing it. And, right now, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick it up for a generous 41% off!View Deal

NETGEAR AC750 WiFi Range Extender | was $44.99 now $22.98 on Amazon

If you're running into issues with the range of your wireless network, Wi-Fi Range Extenders like the Netgear AC750 can be a cheap and effective way to improve your network performance. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can get it for 49% off.View Deal

TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Smart Switch | was $49.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for an easy way to manage your networking, the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Smart Switch offers a quick and user-friendly way of handling multiple hard-wired devices, and for Amazon Prime Day it's 52% off.View Deal

EVGA 500 W1 | was $39.99 now $24.99 on Amazon

Your power supply is the last place where you want to cut corners. Thankfully, the EVGA 500 W1, with its 80 Plus White certification and 500W of output, you don't have to compromise. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score 38% off to make it even more affordable.View Deal

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW: was $649, now $499 at Amazon

Outside of Amazon's PC Prime Day Deals, you can score this GTX 1080 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR5X video memory with a massive $150 off discount. For gaming and VR, this card can help you get high-quality visuals and smooth frame-rates.View Deal

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X | was $449 now $299 on Amazon

If you're looking for a CPU that can really demolish anything thrown in front of it, look no further than the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X. You can even save $150 on it for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Samsung 960 EVO Series - 500GB NVMe | was $249.99 now $169.99 on Amazon

The Samsung 960 Evo is one of the fastest, most cost-effective NVMe SSDs you can buy today. And, for Amazon Prime Day, it's even more affordable, at 32% off.View Deal

Corsair Crystal 570X RGB Mid-Tower Case: was $209, now $139 at Amazon

Jump on the tempered glass gaming PC craze with this 33% off deal. Not only does this PC case feature tempered glass on practically every side, it also comes equipped with three RGB fans.View Deal

Corsair Hydro Series H100i v2 AIO Liquid CPU Cooler: was $129, now $79 at Amazon

Keeping your CPU cool in style has never been cheaper thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal that takes $50 off the top of Corsair’s flagship liquid-cooler.View Deal

Aorus Radeon RX 580 8GB: was $359, now $259 at Amazon

It's been so long since we saw a discounted graphics card, it almost became a myth. But sure enough, you can save 25% off this fantastic Polaris GPU from AMD.

Asus Prime Z370-A: was $169, now $121 at Amazon

The Asus Prime Z370-A has everything you need to build a solid Coffee Lake gaming PC with DDR4 memory support and space for three graphics cards. Better yet it's going for 28% off this week.View Deal

1TB WD Black NVMe SSD: was $449, now $329 at Amazon

Thanks to a massive $120 off, you're looking at a 27% discount on this top-end SSD from Western Digital.View Deal

Intel Core i7-8086K: was $425, now $389 at Amazon

Just like its limited time availability, the $35 discount on Intel's special 50th anniversary processor will only be here for a short time, so act now.View Deal

Mouse and keyboard deals

Corsair MM800 Polaris RGB Mouse Pad: was $59, now at $37 Amazon

RGB you're entire gaming setup with this light up mouse pad going for 37% off.View Deal

Corsair M65 Pro RGB: was $59, now $33.95 at Amazon

Equipped with a 12000 DPI sensor and sniper button, this is a precision mouse made for pro gamers. Thanks to a beefy discount, you can pick up this gaming peripheral for 37% off.View Deal

Corsair K70 Lux RGB: was $159, now $99 at Amazon

Get one of the most premium gaming keyboards on the market for 38% off.View Deal

Corsair K65 Lux RGB: was $129, now $84 at Amazon

Need a smaller keyboard, the 35% off Corsair K65 Lux RGB ditches its number pad for a smaller footprint while retaining all the premium features of its K70 Lux bigger brother.View Deal

Razer Orbweaver Chroma | was $129.99 now 99.32 on Amazon

The Razer Orbweaver Chroma is a gaming accessory from another dimension, with 20 fully programmable keys so that you can access all of your macros and hotkeys with ease. And, as a bonus, you can get 24% off for Amazon Prime Day.

HyperX Alloy FPS Pro - Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard was $79.99 now $49.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming keyboard that's both light on your wallet and light on space, check out the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Tenkeyess. It rocks Cherry MX Blue switches, is compact and you can score a whopping 29% off for Amazon Prime Day

HyperX Pulsefire Gaming Mouse & HyperX FURY S Mouse Pad | was $47.95 now $29.99 on Amazon

This bundle of a HyperX Pulsefire Gaming Mouse and Fury X Mouse Pad is a great deal for anyone looking for gaming peripherals. And, now, through Amazon Prime Day, the deal gets better. You can pick this bundle up for 50% off.View Deal

Elgato Stream Deck | was $149.95 now $99.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a way to take your stream to the next level, the Elgato Stream Deck features 15 customizable LCD buttons that you can assign to any action that will benefit you or your audience's streaming experience, and it's 33% off for Amazon Prime Day.

Hard drives and memory cards

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB USB 3.0/USB 2.0 Portable Hard Drive | was $169.94 now $119.99 at Amazon

This hard drive was made to be tested in more ways than one. It can be dropped 4ft and is dust and water resistant. It works with PC and Mac (latter requires reformatting) and uses USB 3.0.View Deal

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB USB 3.0/USB 2.0 Portable Hard Drive | was $109.94 now $79.99 at Amazon

Want an even cheaper durable hard drive for your destined for a rough-and-tumble life in your bag? This USB 3.0 drive is under $80 for 2TB of storage.View Deal

LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB USB 3.0/USB 2.0 Portable Hard Drive | was $89.94 now $59.99 at Amazon

How low can you go? The 1TB shock-resistant external storage hard drive is price-reduced for a limited time. It's a good size for on-the-go needs and costs a lot less today.View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD | was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This is SanDisk's version of a rugged hard drive, and this one doesn't have breakable spinning parts. It's a 1TB SSD that's very pocketable. It's a lot cheaper now than it was a day ago, but this deal won't last.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB external hard drive| was $78 now $58 at Amazon

This external drive is packing 2TB of storage, but Seagate has still managed to make it slim, so you can easily take it with you. Since it's powered by USB, you also won't get tangled up in any extra cables. View Deal

Samsung T5 Portable SSD 1TB | was $379.99 now $269.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for an External SSD that can compete with most internal SSDs, the Samsung T5 Portable SSD is a fantastic choice with its Thunderbolt 3 compatibility. And, for Amazon Prime Day it's 29% off.View Deal

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PS4| was $89 now $62 at Amazon

Seagate has a simple solution for when you're running out of room for games on your PlayStation 4. The Game Drive connects to one of your PS4's USB ports, and gives you an extra 2TB of storage. Setup only takes minutes, and with this deal, the price is easy, too.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB| was $249 now $139 at Amazon

When you need a whole lot of extra storage for your computer, Seagate's Backup Plus Hub just might be the answer. With 8TB of storage and handy USB ports on the front, it can sit on your desk without just taking up space. It also comes with a two-month subscription for Adobe's Creative Cloud service for photography. A version for Mac is also on sale.View Deal

WD 4TB My Passport for PS4 (and everything else) | was $129.99 now $86 at Amazon

You can add 4TB of storage to your computer and use this drive for the PS4 console, too. It's not for one or the other. However, other drives we have tested don't work with PS4. This one pulls double duty (and helps you play Call of Duty).View Deal

WD 2TB My Passport for PS4 (and everything else) | was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Even cheaper is the 2TB hard drive that's also compatible with your computer as well as PS4, as denoted by the special title. It was the same price as the 4TB is now, but it's at an all-low price of $60.View Deal

Seagate FireCuda 2TB hybrid hard drive | was $99 now $69 at Amazon

When you need a big boost in storage but don't want it to be as slow as a normal hard drive or as expensive as an SSD, Seagate's FireCuda is a great pick. It combines flash storage and a 7,200RPM hard drive for loads of zippy storage. It's on sale now as part of Amazon's Prime Day discounts on Seagate storage.View Deal

Seagate BarraDuda 8TB hard drive | was $224 now $169 at Amazon

For a heaping helping of storage, Seagate's BarraCuda drives offer plenty of room at a low price. With this discount, the price is even better, making it that much easier to expand your library of photos, videos, music, and video games.View Deal

Seagate Barracuda 3TB hard drive | was $84 now $59 at Amazon

Need some extra room for your library of photos, videos, music, and video games? Seagate's BarraCuda hard drives offer a great balance of storage and price, and with this deal for Amazon Prime day, that balance is shifted even more in your favor.View Deal

Seagate BarraCuda Pro 6TB and 8TB hard drives| were from $222 now $157 at Amazon

Seagate's BarraCuda Pro hard drives take the standard formula and turn things up a notch. They feature a large 256MB cache and extra speedy 7,200RPM platters. For Amazon Prime Day, the 6TB and 8TB models are majorly discounted.View Deal

SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB Solid State Drive | was $249.99 now $149.94 at Amazon

SSD is the way to go for the fastest speeds, and this one has Read and write speeds of up to 535MB/s and 450MB/s. This 2018 drive is meant for internal use in a desktop PC or a compatible laptop.View Deal

SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB Solid State Drive | was $199.99 now $79.99 on Amazon

Over the last few years, SATA SSDs have become a cheap and effective way to boost your PC's performance, and with the SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB it just got cheaper -- you can get it for a whopping 60% off for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB external hard drive| was $79 now $62 at Amazon

Seagate knows how to pack a lot of storage into a small space, and with the Backup Plus Ultra Slim, you get 2TB of storage in a highly portable package. As a bonus, it comes with two months of Adobe's Creative Cloud for photography.View Deal

Crucial MX500 2TB SATA SSD| was $433 now $319 at Amazon

SSDs might be getting cheaper, but they can still be plenty pricey. This deal on Crucial's 2TB MX500 makes it a lot easier to afford a whole heap of fast storage, though. Plus, with durable 3D NAND and a five-year warranty, this will be storage you can count on for some time to come.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus external hard drives| were from $129 now from $89 at Amazon

Seagate's Backup Plus drives offer affordable external storage at USB 3.0 speeds. And, this deal makes them even more affordable. You can get the 4TB model for $89 and the 5TB model for $109. As a bonus, they come with a two-month subscription for Adobe's Creative Cloud service for photography.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus external hard drives for Mac| were from $99 now from $58 at Amazon

Macs have the benefit of a compact design, but that can mean they lack a lot of storage. That's where Seagate's Backup Plus external hard drives for Mac can come in handy. They also come with a two-month subscription for Adobe's Creative Cloud service for photography. The 2TB model is going for $58, while the 4TB model is on sale for $89.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive | was $79.99 now $22.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a flash drive that looks as good as it is secure, the SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB matches its sleek design with easy-to-use password protection. And, on Amazon Prime Day, you can find it for 71% off.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 128GB Dual Drive USB Type-C | was $59.99 now $27.29 on Amazon

If you have a newer laptop, but you tend to work on a lot of older computers as well, this 128GB flash drive has both a USB Type-C and Type-A connector, so that you can effortlessly work across systems. And, on Amazon Prime Day, you can find it for 55% off.View Deal

Sandisk Ultra 64GB Dual Drive USB Type-C | was $32.99 now $17.49 on Amazon

If you have a newer laptop, but you tend to work on a lot of older computers as well, this 64GB flash drive has both a USB Type-C and Type-A connector, so that you can effortlessly work across systems. And, on Amazon Prime Day, you can find it for 47% off.View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Connect Wireless Stick Flash Drive | was $99.99 now $44.76 on Amazon

Most flash drives require you to shove them into your devices to access their contents, but with the SanDisk 128GB Connect Wireless Stick Flash Drive, you can access your photos and videos wirelessly with up to three devices. And, for Amazon Prime Day it's 55% off.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 256GB | was $69.99 now $48.99 on Amazon

Are you looking for an easy way to backup your Android device locally, without taking up too much space? The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 256GB is an ultra-portable way to keep a system backup with you at all times. And, for Amazon Prime Day it's 30% off.View Deal

SeaGate IronWolf 3TB NAS drive| was $109 now $73 at Amazon

Building out a small NAS to make your file available across your network just got cheaper with this discount on the 3TB Seagate IronWolf drive. This drive is ready to run 24/7. View Deal

Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS drive| was $429 now $300 at Amazon

So, you need a really big NAS? Well the 12TB IronWolf NAS drive has you covered. And, with this 30% discount for Amazon Prime Day, you can afford to get more and build an even bigger NAS.View Deal

Seagate Ironwolf Pro 6TB NAS drive| was $229 now $160 at Amazon

For a NAS that's extra fast, the Seagate Ironwolf Pro offers 256MB of cache and zippy 7,200RPM platters. With rotational vibration sensors, a mean time between failures of 1.2 million hours, and a five-year warranty, your NAS should be safe, even at those high speeds.View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive | was $37.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

This is the fastest tiny USB 3.1 flash drive on sale today, and it's good for laptops, game consoles and in-car audio systems. it's available in sizes up to 256GB, too, and writes 15x faster than USB 2.0 drives.View Deal

Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card | was $24.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

This microSD memory card is perfect for Nintendo Switch, Android phones and GoPro cameras. It's at an all-time low price when it used to cost $25. You can double your storage for the price of lunch.View Deal

Sandisk Ultra 128GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card | was $49.99 now $26.52 at Amazon

How about twice as much space for a little more money? That's what you'll get from this 128GB microSD card from Amazon.com. Normally this memory card for phones and Nintendo Switch costs $50.View Deal

SanDisk 64GB microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo Switch | was $42.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

When this special edition microSD came out, the price was way too high. Now it's very reasonable thanks to both time and, today, Amazon Prime Day. It's actually cheaper than normal 64GB microSD cards on normal days.View Deal

What time did Prime Day start? When does it end?

Amazon Prime Day 2018 started yesterday, Monday, July 16 at noon in the US and lasts until midnight on tonight, Tuesday 17 we exclusively discovered ahead of time. These start time and end times for Prime Day are in Pacific Time, since Amazon's headquarters is in Seattle.

How to get the best Amazon Prime day deals in the US:

1. TechRadar is your ultimate Prime Day guide

Point yourself to TechRadar for the best Amazon Prime Day prices because we have a 20-strong team of deal hunters tracking down the top bargains.

We've become experts on every major sale holiday, including the ongoing 4th of July sales that are happening right now. We can spot the difference between genuine bargains and prices that are jacked up just to pretend the products are cheaper.

Do bookmark us, or take a screenshot to remember, or whatever you do nowadays to make sure you're ready for the ultimate Prime Day deals list.

2. Get Amazon Prime membership beforehand

You're not going to get very far with nabbing the best Prime Day deals – even with our help – if you don't have a Amazon Prime membership ahead of time.

The good news is that signing up doesn't take long. But you also don't want to wait until the last minute, because lightning deals often go fast. If Nintendo Switch is on sale for the first time, expect it to sell out in seconds.

Pro tip? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial today. And that membership will last you until the top of August, well clear of the Prime Day sales period. You'll also get the other perks of the subscription, including two-day free shipping and Prime Video streaming. Here's our in-depth analysis of the benefits Amazon Prime offers.

3. See the price history in an instant

4. Is it within your budget?

This is something you'll never hear from a deals site: you don't have to buy an item just because of the hype of Prime Day. There's a lot of tempting offers, but if it's outside your budget, even when on discount, it doesn't mean it's the right deal for you.

There are still several shopping holidays (invented by marketers and real) in the 2018 calendar year that you're going to want to wait until you see the best price for you at the best possible time. After all, you're going to have spent a lot of money on BBQ and seeing fireworks during the 4th of July. Sometimes delicious hotdogs and hamburgers are more important than buying a new 4KTV on Prime Day.

We always have a Deals section running 24/7/365, too. We never close.

5. Who cares, buy it anyway!

Prime Day purchases should be a calculated, not rash decision. You shouldn't buy something just because it's on sale; you should buy it because you'll be able to use it to better your life (a productivity tool), or simply enjoy it (entertainment content).

"Am I going to be better off if I purchase this now on Amazon Prime Day today at the given discount?" is what you should ask yourself. Let's give you a concrete example, according to our Prime Day deal experts on this. If you're going to buy a brand new DSLR camera this year, and it's 15% off list price, and you're going to take photos for special occasions coming up between July and the rest of the summer, then that's worth getting today. Don't miss out on putting tools to work today, especially if they are cheaper and you really want to buy them.

Phones and apps are dominate in 2018, but going back to an old-school computer to visit Amazon.com (and us first) is the best way to save strategically. It's the most reliable way to canvas the official website and weave in and out of pages to find the best Prime Day deals.

You also have to keep in mind that there's going to be a huge surge on traffic to the website and app, so we recommend browsing the deals on a laptop or PC. It's been more stable for us in years past.

7. Late Amazon Prime Day deliveries offer savings

There's a huge rush for Amazon Prime Day goods across the country, so much so that the hours after July 16 and July 17 are going to be difficult on UPS drivers across America. We're ordering so much, and the promise of two-day free shipping is likely to be a part of most everything we buy.

Deliveries don't alway show up on time – or at all. That's difficult during Christmas when it ruins the big day, but you still deserve to get your items quickly right after Prime Day. Here's a tip: if it doesn't arrive on the promised date, complain to the customer service on Amazon.com. They'll usually add an extra month to your Prime membership, or sometimes refund the item in full if it's a bad enough slip up.

8. Check Amazon rivals: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, etc

Obviously, Amazon has the best and only Prime Day deals, but plenty of other retailers discount items in droves in July to attract online shoppers. They figure, well, you're online, so maybe you'll be swayed by their pricing.

That's why our tech reviews are always updated with the best price through a widget. You can see which retailer is giving you the best value for your dollar. Also, keep in mind, you won't need to be a member of retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Khol's in order save on electronics and other goodies from them.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the retailer's big members-only summer sale and it's been a massive success in the few short years it's been going. If you want to get involved with the best discounts though, you'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime. With free next-day delivery on thousands of items and the excellent Amazon Instant Video streaming service being just two of the membership's key highlights, millions of you are already signed up.

Brilliantly though, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the sale and other membership benefits. And if you don't want to continue the service after Prime Day, just cancel the trial before the 30 days are up. Amazon know too well that many shoppers will find it hard to say goodbye to those super perks though.

Amazon Prime 30-day trial Prime gets you free superfast delivery, exclusive deals, video and music streaming and lots more. There's a no-commitment 30-day free trial too, which you can get by signing up to Prime here: - US free trial

- Canada free trial

More people signed up for Prime on Prime Day last year than on any other day in Amazon’s history. As of April 2018, Amazon confirmed it had passed 100 million subscribers for Amazon Prime, that's up from around 80 million before Prime Day last year and 58 million in 2016. That's some pretty incredible year-on-year growth for the last few years. We wouldn't be surprised to see Amazon Prime's 2018 numbers grow dramatically again by the time Prime Day arrives.

Amazon also reported that sales via the Amazon app more than doubled year-on-year and "tens of millions of people" used the app to buy items last Prime Day.

So is Amazon Prime Day just another Black Friday? Actually, no. As Amazon puts it, Black Friday is largely about gifts for other people (it's ok, we had a laugh at that too) - it takes place just at the start of the Christmas shopping season - but Prime Day is all about treating yourself.

The overwhelming majority of decent deals on Prime Day were on things you might buy for yourself or for your home. As you’ll see from the best sellers there were lots of smart home devices sold to Prime customers as well as quite a lot of kitchen gear. There were good deals on laptops and consoles too of course, but they were alongside deals on hammocks, juicers, robot vacuum cleaners and pressure cookers.

Prime Day: do Amazon's rivals respond?

They did. It was Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven and Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A, which offered free food to anybody in an animal costume. Meanwhile eBay threw some shade, with a front page claiming that “Their Prime Deal Is Our Everyday Deal”.

According to research firm Bazaarvoice, 76% of US Prime Day shoppers visited rival retailers to check whether they were getting the best deals. And as PwC Consumer Markets analyst Steve Barr told CNBC, “We are seeing other big box retailers use Prime Day as an opportunity to capture shoppers' appetite for deals and as way to compete against Amazon for share of wallet and mindset.”

So we won't just be calling out the best Prime Day deals at Amazon, we'll keep an eye on all your favorite retailers to see what bargains they have. At the very least we expect some sneaky price matching from many stores like Walmart, Newegg and Jet in the US.