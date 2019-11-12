Amazon Music Unlimited has more songs than Spotify and is just $0.99 for 4 months

You can grab four whole months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99! That's a saving of $38 if you're a non-Prime member and an excellent introduction to Amazon's 50-million track strong music streaming service. You'll have to be brand new to Amazon Music Unlimited to benefit from this offer, so if you've been wondering whether to switch from Apple Music or Spotify to better suit your Alexa smart home or to have access to more titles, this might be your moment.

Amazon Music Unlimited boasts a massive roster of recent releases and high-quality classics. It's holding onto 5 million more songs than Apple Music, and a surprising 15 million more than Spotify, meaning you're getting access to the largest mainstream streaming library around for an eye-wateringly low price. They also often snag exclusives on new launches for a small amount of time. Of course, all the offline, ad-free listening you would expect from a paid service is included as well.

Once your four months run out, a continued membership will cost you $9.99 a month, though you can bring that down to $7.99 with a Prime membership. If you're really looking for a cheap streaming service, you can also grab a $3.99 membership that only serves a single Amazon Echo speaker. This deal will be running throughout Black Friday, up until January 2020 so you have plenty of time to make up your mind though at this price there's no harm in trying the service out.

