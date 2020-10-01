Amazon Kindle Unlimited is free for 3 months ahead of Prime Day deals

If you've been holding off on an Amazon Kindle Unlimited free trial until Amazon Prime Day deals launch, you're in luck. Ahead of the big event, you'll find a fantastic three month trial offer available for Prime members, well ahead of Amazon Prime Day itself. That means you can pore through every Kindle Unlimited book you can fix your eyes on for absolutely nothing.

That's an excellent offer, and well timed for anyone looking to relax with a good book as the weather starts to turn. We've seen Kindle Unlimited free trials like this only a handful of times before, most notably in the holiday shopping season last year, so it's not everyday you get an opportunity like this. You don't need a Kindle to use the service, either, with the iOS and Android app fully capable of the Amazon e-reading experience.

Not only that, but Prime members in the US can also pick up two free Kindle books on top. Not all Kindle titles are included in the Unlimited library, so being able to choose some titles from the First Reads program is a definite bonus. You'll find more information on both these offers just below, and there's plenty of Kindle Unlimited free trial information right here on TechRadar as well.

