Amazon 4K TV deal: the TCL 65-Inch 4K Roku TV is at its cheapest price ever

If you're looking to upgrade to a smart TV, then look no further than this fantastic deal from Amazon. Right now you can get the TLC 65-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $829.99. That's a $470 discount and the best price we've seen for this Amazon's Choice Roku smart TV.



The TLC 65R617 offers smart capabilities and has the Roku TV built-in. This allows you to stream thousands of movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV. You can access Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and even your gaming console without having to switch inputs on the TV. The Roku also features an enhanced remote that allows you to use your voice to find movie titles, change channels, and even switch inputs. The 4K UHD TV features Dolby Vision HDR which delivers accurate colors and sharp contrasts for a powerful life-like picture.



This is a fantastic price for a 4K 65-inch TV with smart capabilities, and the lowest price we've seen from this TLC 6-series TV. We don't know how long Amazon will have the TLC Roku TV discounted, so you might want to grab this deal while you can.

If you're looking for smaller screen size or a lower price tag, Amazon also has the TCL 55-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV on sale for $579.99. While that's not the lowest price we've seen for this TV, it's still an excellent deal for a 55-inch 4K smart TV and only $30 more than the Black Friday price.

