Acer’s Nitro 50 series desktop PCs offer plenty of power for reasonable prices

Acer has expanded its range of Nitro gaming desktops with the Acer Nitro 50 series, which are designed to offer “outstanding casual gameplay at affordable prices”, according to the company.

So, while they won’t offer crazily-powerful hardware at ridiculous prices, they will give you very good 1080p gaming performance that’s well above what most gaming laptops, and games consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One, can manage.

These desktops come with up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processors and up to Nvidia GTX 1070 GPUs. If you go for the higher-tier hardware you should get some good 4K performance as well.

Other specs

The other specifications we’ve been given include up to a 3TB hard drive and a 512GB SSD for storage, a wireless charging dock for Qi-enabled devices, and a Realtek Dragon LAN network card.

The desktops come clad in a striking armor-inspired case with red LED lighting.

The Acer Nitro 50 gaming desktops will be available in the UK in July, with prices starting from £599 (around $800, AU$1,000). We’ll update as soon as we hear from Acer about US and Australian prices and availability.