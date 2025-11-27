\n<p id="2f673404-e7ce-4f0e-9f6a-0e3ac78dcde0">It feels just like yesterday that I started tracking Black Friday deals, but turns out I've been doing it for nearly a whole month now! How time flies because the official Black Friday sale day is finally here.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Hello, Aussie shoppers, and welcome to my live deal coverage of the best Black Friday deals in the tech category. If you're looking to save money on a new laptop, TV or camera, I'm your gal. If you're keen to update some of your kitchen and home appliances, I'll help you find the best price. You want new headphones or a smartphone instead? I can absolutely help you with that.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Official Black Friday sales have been live for the last two weeks, but there are some retailers going big this weekend. So bookmark this page for the next few days if you're yet to pick up that big-ticket item you've holding out for all year round.</p>\n