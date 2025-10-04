\n<p id="6766a312-cfa7-4bc3-ab18-e459d7c665b3">It's the morning of October 4 and there's just a few days to go before Amazon kicks off its October Prime Day sale. That said, the online retail giant has already opened up a plethora of good deals that I just had to share with you.</p><p>While most of these deals aren't as good prices as we've seen before, I've cherry picked only those that I think are still worth considering. There are currently 79 of them, but I will keep hunting through the weekend and bring you live updates and fresh deals to shop before the rush next week.</p><p>Of course, I'll continue the deal hunting right through the week-long sale (can we call it Prime Week now?) and, with the help of my team, share the best highlights where tech or tech-adjacent products are concerned. Think Apple, Samsung, Sony, Bose, Logitech, Dyson and so many more big brands.</p><p>Keep in mind that this <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/au/amazon-prime-day/new-prime-day-deals">Prime Big Deal Days sale in Australia</a> is prelude to the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/au/black-friday/amazon-black-friday-deals">Amazon Black Friday 2025 sale</a>, so don't expect jaw-dropping low prices right now &ndash; although savings will be significant next week &ndash; but it gives you a good opportunity to begin your Christmas shopping early.</p><p>Happy shopping!</p>\n