<a id="elk-af020d2e-1b71-41f2-b732-6015193a8c2d"></a><h2 id="it-s-prime-time-again">It's Prime time again</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="ea4afe28-983f-4853-b2da-fa72cbf36bde"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="qQY5i79dc7iusuSbjj5EQW" name="Prime Day 2025 September" alt="Three Amazon packages side by side on a blue background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/qQY5i79dc7iusuSbjj5EQW.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future / Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="4aa8228b-347f-4bc2-a200-5b7295f5d15e">Good morning, Aussie shoppers! I hope you're fortified with plenty of caffeine and have had a hearty breakfast because you're going to need it.</p><p>Prime Week is here! Yes, I'm calling it that because 'Prime Big Deal Days' is quite the mouthful and 'Prime <em>Day</em>' just seems wrong for a sale that's 7 days long. This sale is a fantastic opportunity for you to treat yourself to something new or get your Christmas shopping started. That's one thing you don't want to leave to the last minute, now, is it?</p><p>One thing to note about October's Prime Week: I've covered all of Amazon's sales right from its Australian inception and I haven't always seen as good discounts during this time of year as I've seen during the July Prime sale and November's Black Friday. So while it's still a good opportunity to score a bargain or two, it might be worth waiting for Black Friday next month.</p><p>If you can't wait, however, and a price looks good to you, I'd advice you pick it up in case there are stock issues later in the year. So bookmark this page and allow my team and myself to guide you through the best tech offers on Amazon right now.</p>\n