Philips 32PFL9705 review

Direct LED and peerless picture quality make this the best 32-inch TV ever made

Philips 32PFL9705
The ambilight halo has been extended to the top of the screen for a more immersive effect

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Ambilight works a treat
  • Nice looking and well-built
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Outstanding multimedia capabiilty

  • No 3D compatibility
  • Extremely expensive for a 32in TV
  • Complicated to use

Philips' high-end sets are reliably innovative and tend to produce class-leading pictures, ensuring that the first of Philips' 9000 range arrives with some high expectations to live up to, despite its relatively small screen size.

The £1,300, 32-inch set will soon be joined in the Dutch firm's lineup by the 46-inch 467PFL9705H and the 40-inch 40PFL9705H.

If you can't afford the 9000 series, the only other new Phliips models we have full details on so far are the midrange 7605 sets.

Available in 32-inch, 37-inch, 40-inch and 46-inch options, these feature edge-LED lighting, online TV services, Ambilight and Philips' Pixel Precise processing.