Philips 32PFL9705 review

Philips' high-end sets are reliably innovative and tend to produce class-leading pictures, ensuring that the first of Philips' 9000 range arrives with some high expectations to live up to, despite its relatively small screen size.

The £1,300, 32-inch set will soon be joined in the Dutch firm's lineup by the 46-inch 467PFL9705H and the 40-inch 40PFL9705H.

If you can't afford the 9000 series, the only other new Phliips models we have full details on so far are the midrange 7605 sets.

Available in 32-inch, 37-inch, 40-inch and 46-inch options, these feature edge-LED lighting, online TV services, Ambilight and Philips' Pixel Precise processing.