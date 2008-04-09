Blu-ray movies to play nicely with iPhone

Blu-ray movies could be coming to your iPhone

Although Apple has taken fire for its lack of third-party support, one company is forging ahead with a solution that will network Blu-ray technology with both the iPhone and iPod Touch.

NetBlender, a company that specialises in network-connected convergent media, will announce a new technology this week that allows Blu-ray content to run seamlessly on Apple handhelds.

Dubbed the BD Touch, the company's solution uses Blu-ray's networking capabilities to allow users to interact with movies by using their iPhone and iPod Touch as remote controls.

Greater user interaction

"The sophisticated user interface of the iPhone enables greater user interaction as well as the power to leverage the iPhone's existing network.

"Search, e-commerce and advertising possibilities related to movie content abound when one imagines real-time communication between the iPhone and the content currently being displayed on a Blu-ray player," a NetBlender representative said.

NetBlender said that it will officially announce its new technology Thursday, but promised that Blu-ray movies will stream to the iPhone and iPod Touch soon.