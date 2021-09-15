There are 'no plans’ to bring Halo 5 to PC, says 343 after Nvidia GeForce Now leak

343 Industries has spoken out to say that Halo 5: Guardians will not be coming to PC following a leak from the Nvidia GeForce Now database that suggested it could be a possibility.

The leak earlier this week uncovered potential listings for many seemingly unannounced PC games, including several PlayStation exclusives and, of course, the much-desired Halo 5.

In a statement to Wccftech, Nvidia confirmed the leak but said that "released and/or speculative titles" on the list were “used only for internal tracking and testing” and that “inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game.”

This didn’t stop hopeful Halo fans from speculating that Halo 5 might finally be making its way to PC. However, Halo Community Director Brian Jarrard has now spoken out to say that will not be the case.

Responding to posts about the matter on Twitter, Jarrard said that the listing was “maybe...for H5: Forge” but added there are “no plans” for a Halo 5 PC port. Jarrard acknowledged fan demand for the port but said “the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC [Master Chief Collection]”.

Jarrard was careful to say “never say never” but it looks like there’s definitely nothing in development at the moment, nor will there be in the near future.

Maybe this was for "H5:Forge" but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC. We know there's some demand for it, but as we've stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currentlySeptember 13, 2021 See more

This isn’t the first time that 343 Industries has had to deny plans to bring Halo 5 to PC. It was only last year that Halo community manager John Junyszek confirmed during a stream to celebrate the game’s fifth anniversary that the game wouldn’t be coming to PC, even as part of the Master Chief Collection.

Opinion: Best to be cautious

Halo 5 probably won’t be the last game on the leaked Nvidia list the existence of which a developer or publisher will have to step forward and deny. In fact, this early denial is probably a pretty good sign that we should take the list with a massive vat of salt, even when it’s a title that seems like it could be a realistic candidate for a PC port.

Admittedly, there were some pretty questionable and even outdated items on the list but there were also some listings that weren’t totally outlandish. Halo 5 was one of them and some ports of exclusive PlayStation games were others.

Sony has said that it’s planning to bring more of its games to PC which lends credence to their appearance on the list but that doesn’t mean we can be sure that the specific games that were part of the leak—Returnal and Demon’s Souls among others—will definitely come to PC and/or Nvidia’s streaming service.

As Nvidia said in its statement, many listings were “speculative” and, as Jarrard’s statement has shown, it’s probably safest to wait for an official announcement before feeling too hopeful about any of them.

So, Halo 5 still isn’t coming to PC, then. However, Halo Infinite is. The next Halo game is coming to PC and Xbox very soon, in fact, with its release date finally confirmed to be December 8. 343 Industries has promised that Halo Infinite will be a “first class” experience on PC and that “it’s not a port, it’s built with PC in mind.”