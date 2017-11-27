The best Cyber Monday 2017 deals in India

Cyber Monday marks the end of the shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday. The last day of one of the biggest technology sales event of the year has also made to India this time around. Like Black Friday, Amazon India is hosting a bunch of really mouthwatering deals on Amazon Global Store where users can purchase products directly from the US and get them shipped to India.

Cyber Monday is online equivalent to Black Friday, only this special shopping day helps smaller retailers compete with larger retail giants.

While Flipkart hasn't jumped the bandwagon either with Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Amazon does have a lineup of some of the top deals on Cyber Monday.

Deals are fleeting, so saving money on a new 4KTV, PS4, laptop or GoPro can be a difficult task. That's why we made your online shopping experience easier. Below are the best Cyber Monday 2017 deals we've curated.

Cyber Monday deals in India

Sony MDRZX220BT/B Wireless Headphone for Rs 4,752 These Sony wireless headphones are perfect for people listening to their favourite music on-the-go. The headphones are available from Amazon India's Global Store for Rs 4,752 with an additional Rs 384 delivery charge anywhere in India.

B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen BO1642001 Headphones for Rs 17,297 Bang & Olufsen is known for its premium crafted headphones that offer amazing audio experience for its users. These B&O headphones made from materials such as leather and aluminum are really good for people who don't want to compromise on quality. The B&O BO1642001 headphones give a clear and balanced bass.

GoPro Hero 5 Black Action Camera for Rs 23,795 - was Rs 38,000 The new waterproof design out-of-the-box makes it more resilient and the new camera has enough to make it a convincing update. The picture quality is better, it finally has video stabilization and the touchscreen makes it easier to use than any other GoPro. Sale items aside, it's cheaper than most prices for the older GoPro Hero 4 Black now too. The Hero 5 Black is the GoPro we always wanted.

Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker for Rs 3,263 If you're in the market for an Extra Bass wireless Bluetooth speaker, your search just ended with the Sony XB10 speaker which is available for Rs 3,263 as part of Cyber Monday deals. The speaker offer punchy bass as it is part of the company's XB series and provides up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

How to find a safe and reliable package forwarding service in UK/US

It is always recommended to check for reviews and ratings of the package forwarding services online. Signing up could be free or may be payable, so comparing the fee and charges across the options is also a wise thing to do.

What if a parcel goes missing or is damaged?

There are some parcel forwarding services which insure your product until the order has reached its final destination. Otherwise, there are high risk in opting for these services. Even if the parcel is packed carefully by the retailer, having a middlemen in between is always a risky job until the forwarding service has a certain reputation and experience. You have to be sure who has to be blamed if something goes wrong. You won't know if the fault is from the retailer's end or the forwarding service has done the loss. Reviews always help the best to differentiate between more professional and the unprofessional parcel forwarding service.

When is Cyber Monday 2017? What does it end?

Cyber Monday is right now. It just started and won't end until midnight on Tuesday. The problem with that? The best deals will either expire or sell out much sooner than you think. We'll update this page new deals develop.

Cyber Monday 2017 is November 27 this year. If you couldn't tell, that date is a Monday. It's always the Monday after Thanksgiving, which is also always the Monday after Black Friday.

The concept of Cyber Monday itself is newer the term “Cyber Monday” was first coined in 2004, but since then has become a huge deal on its own, expanding outside of its US origins.

The weekend of Cyber Monday isn’t just significant for sales - it also represents the beginning of the holiday shopping season. It usually helps to have some idea of your holiday shopping lists before the weekend so you can take full advantage of all the sales at your disposal.

However, deals come in hot and fast on Cyber Monday, and you'll no doubt find great savings on tech and other items you didn't even know you wanted.

The best early Cyber Monday deals in US

1. Echo Dot now $29 (was $49)

Not one to be outdone by Google, Amazon wants you to have one of its mini Alexa speakers in every room of your home. At $20 off its regular retail price, it's never been cheaper.View Deal

2. Amazon Fire HD 10 is already $50 off

Owning a new tablet doesn't mean paying whatever Apple demands, as demonstrated by this Amazon Fire HD 10 deal for Cyber Monday 2017. At just $99, it's cheap and fit for multimedia.View Deal

3. $300 for 43-Inch TCL 43S305 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

TCL is the company that makes cheap TVs that we actually like, and that's why we're putting this TCL TV on our Cyber Monday deals list. It's great software with a great picture at a low price on Amazon.View Deal

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick now $24.99 (was $39)

It's a great streaming TV stick that you can insert into your TV. It also comes with an Alexa-capable remote. Not bad at all, especially with $15 off the already nice regular price. View Deal

5. $56 off Beats Solo2 Headphone $144 (was $199.95)

Beats headphones are a huge seller on Cyber Monday and 2017 is no different. Beats is now owned by Apple so enjoy this rare 28% discount from Amazon while it lasts. View Deal

6. Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 bundle now $229 (was $279)

Just jumping into the next-generation of consoles now? This Xbox One S deal sets you up with a new Xbox One S plus a copy of Battlefield 1 so you can get gaming right out of the box. You also save $50 on Amazon.View Deal

9. Microsoft Surface Book for 40% off

Microsoft made its own laptop that turns into a tablet that turns back into a laptop. At $600 off the $1,499 list price on Amazon, you can get one for just $899.View Deal

10. $29 Google Home Mini + $10 gift card (was $49)

B&H Photo has the best Google Home Mini deal around, and it very well could be the breakout Cyber Monday deal of 2017. That's why we're highlighting this $30 value right on top.View Deal

11. $329 Apple Watch (was $399.99) at Macy's

Apple Watch 2 remains one of our best smartwatch picks, and Cyber Monday is the ideal time to get $70 off the launch price of the 42mm Apple Watch Series 2.View Deal

13. Samsung Galaxy S8 (unlocked) now $574 (was $724)

If you have the AT&T, T-Mobile or another US carrier besides Verizon or Sprint, this Samsung deal is for you. Our most recommended phone is $574.99 on Amazon if you want to really save money.View Deal

15. $399.99 iPad Pro 9.7-inch (was $729.99)

The iPad Pro is such a popular Cyber Monday deal because Apple discounts are rare. Well, get ready for a big one from eBay. It's last year's 9.7-inch Pro tablet with WiFi and 3G cellular.View Deal

16. Dell XPS 13 now $799 (was $1,099)

If you've been holding out for TechRadar's laptop of the year, you're in for a treat. B&H Photo is selling the upgraded Core i5 version of the laptop for $799 – same as the entry-level model!View Deal

17. iRobot Roomba 652 is now $249 (was $374.99)

This entry-grade smart vacuum cleaner from iRobot is one of the cheapest we've seen, right now at $249 on Amazon, and it'll likely stay that way through through Cyber Monday. View Deal

18. Oculus Rift + Touch for $349 at Amazon

Have you held off on joining the VR revolution? Good for you, because now you can score a massive deal on one of the best VR headsets on the market. To that end, Oculus Rift + Touch are available right now from Amazon , Newegg and Microsoft.View Deal

19. Amazon Kindle $30 off in early Cyber Monday deal

If you want an e-reader, we suggest the Kindle and if you want the lowest price now through Cyber Monday, we recommend acting on this Amazon Kindle deal now that it's $50.View Deal

20. All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is $69.99

Your kids always want your tablet, but you should really buy them this one instead if you want want to fork out $329 on a brand. This Cyber Monday deal is a fraction of the price. View Deal

21. Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster, Red

We've gotten a kick out of testing the Nerf Rival guns in our TechRadar office for ... uh, review. We're happy to share this Toys R Us deal with you, in case you want to join the fun.View Deal

22. $50 off Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation

The Nest Learning Thermostat is one of our favorite gadgets that makes your home smarter. Even better? The fact that it's $50 off right now and will save you on electricity, too.View Deal

24. Under $500 for a MacBook Air – 57% off!

We love the size and form factor of the old 11-inch MacBook Air that isn't being sold anymore. Luckily, eBay has it on sale via a refurbished sale, and it's just $419.95 today.View Deal

25. HP Chromebook 11 G5 is only $139 (was $189)

This is the absolute cheapest new Chromebook we've found ahead of Cyber Monday. It's got all of the most basic Chromebook specs for a cool 26% off on NewEgg.View Deal

26. Lenovo ideapad 320 is $229 (was $269)

Cross 'laptop' off your gift list with this 15% off deal at Jet. The ideapad 320 is a Windows 10 machine that comes in a fetching red. It's got a big 15.6-inch screen and 1TB hard drive.

27. $299 for the New iPad 2017 (was $329)

If you want Apple's new entry-level iPad (the latest from 2017), it's slightly cheaper than it was last week, with a $30 discount. This makes it one of the hottest deals around.View Deal

30. $41 off iPhone 8 Plus 256GB

Want to step up the storage size and the discount? Here's the iPhone 8 Plus with the maximum amount of storage. You can't find a better deal on the best iPhone 8 Plus today, via eBay.View Deal

TV and video deals

Get $15 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is now $24.99 thanks to this sweet $15 discount.

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K now $48 (was $69)

Don't miss this sweet 31% off deal on the on the Roku Streaming Stick+. On top of all that money you're saving, you'll also get one month free of DirectTV and Showtime.View Deal

Samsung UN75MU8000 75-inch 4K TV is $2,297 (was $3,799)

The only thing that's bigger than this 75-inch 4K TV are the gargantuan $1,502 you'll be able to save this Cyber Monday. That's a total of 40% off and you shouldn't miss it.View Deal

$300 for 43-Inch TCL 43S305 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

TCL TVs are already a steal and now you can save 300 more bucks on this 43-inch, 1080p set. That brings the total price of this great TV set to just $299.View Deal

Samsung UN49MU8000 49-inch 4K TV is now $697.99 (was $1,199)

Let If you're in the market for something in between the 55-inch Sony and 43-inch TCL, this 49-inch Samsung is exactly what you've been looking for. Right now you can score it for a steep $502 off right now on Amazon.View Deal

$500 off 65-inch LG OLED65C7P 4K Smart OLED TV

OLED TVs are expensive, but they don't have to be priced astronomically. That's why we're digging this LG OLED, which is $500 off of its original MSRP on Amazon.View Deal

Samsung UN55MU6300 55-inch 4K TV is just $588 (was $799)

This Samsung 4K TV features Wi-Fi connectivity and Smart TV software to round out a whole package for not much more than high-end 1080p TVs – 26% off on eBay!View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV with remote and gamepad

You can pay $200 or you can save 15% and pay only $169 on Amazon. Those are the options that you can for owning one of the best TV streaming devices around ahead of Cyber Monday.View Deal

Laptop and Macbook deals

46% off Microsoft Surface Book

The Microsoft Surface Book is finally going for less than $1,000 thanks to this deal taking $654 off the $1,499 list price on Amazon.View Deal

Huawei MateBook X now $799 (was $1,099)

The Huawei Matebook X is one fine Ultrabook, and now you can get the coveted Microsoft Signature Edition at a great $300 discount on Amazon. Not only are you saving some huge bucks, this laptop comes bundled with a USB-C dock included (take notes, Apple) and a year subscription of Office 365 Personal.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 now $799 (was $1,099)

Not only are you saving $300 on the Dell XPS 13, you're getting the upgraded Core i5 version of our favorite Ultrabook for the same price as its entry-level model!View Deal

HP 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop is $279.99

A solid machine with 4GB RAM, quad-core processor, 15.6-inch screen and Windows 10, this HP notebook is a hot item on eBay right now. That's because it's a hot deal at over half off. View Deal

Computing deals

Asus MG248Q 144Hz Free Sync monitor + free game ($80 off)

Gamers can upgrade their experience with this 24-inch Full HD display from Asus thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and Free Sync. Newegg is selling it for $299 after a $80 discount, and it comes with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins.View Deal

Dell SE2717HR FreeSync monitor now $129 (was $249)

If you need a new (or second – or third) gaming monitor, then this deal through Newegg will get you a quality, 27-inch 1080p one with FreeSync tech for smoother frame rates at 48% off.View Deal

Get 1 eero plus 2 eero Beacons for $349

If you head over to Amazon right now, you can score the score eero set – that's one main unit plus two beacon units – for a cool 13% off. That's $50 off the $399 list price.View Deal

Get 1 eero plus 1 eero Beacons for $249

If you don't have as big of a home, you head over to that same Amazon page and nab the basic eero set – that's one main unit plus one beacon unit – for a sweet 17% off. That's $50 off the $299 list price.View Deal

Smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S8 (unlocked) now $574 (was $724)

Get $150 off one of our favorite smartphones of the year. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a major steal for just $574 and it's even unlocked too.View Deal

$41 off iPhone 8 Plus 256GB

This rare deal on an iPhone 8 Plus makes it a smidgen more affordable with a $908 price. However, with Apple discounts so far and few between, don't miss on the chance to save $41 on Apple's newest and biggest smartphone.View Deal

LG Q6 (Prime Exclusive) for $120 off

Provided you're cool with your lockscreen being taken up with ads and offers from Amazon, it's hard not to be impressed with this deal. You'll only end up paying $180 for the device – that's 40% off from the list price.View Deal

LG G6 (Prime Exclusive) for $350 off

If you're dead set on the real deal from this year's major LG release, this Amazon Prime-exclusive deal will get the 5.7-inch QHD phone for a massive 44% off – just mind the Amazon lock-screen ads.View Deal

iPhone 6 Prepaid Straight Talk plan – $162 off

OK, so this isn't the iPhone X deal you're waiting for on Cyber Monday, and it's unlikely we'll see a price drop by then. Anyone who is looking for a super cheap and still powerful iPhone, however, is in luck through Amazon.View Deal

Galaxy Note 8 now $50 off for AT&T or T-Mobile

The Galaxy Note 8 is one of the best phones around right now, but it’s also one of the more expensive. So, any discount is a lifesaver for people in the market for this phone. Right now, eBay has $50 off the Note 8 when purchased outright.View Deal

Gaming deals

Save $100 on the Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 bundle now $199

This $199 deal is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Xbox One S. Better yet it comes with a bonus copy of Battlefield 1 in the box so you can get gaming right away.View Deal

Or, try the lowest price for Xbox One S ever

That's right – this is the lowest Xbox One S price we've ever seen. At $169 on eBay, you save more than you will at any other retailer. Talk about a true bargain.View Deal

PS4 Pro 1TB + two bundled games now $399 (was $449)

Start your PlayStation 4 Pro console off right with a 1TB console and two free games: Star Wars Battlefront 2 Final Fantasy XV. You get physical copies of the games for $47.01 off on eBay.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB + two free games - $299

Amazon has a great bundle for Ubisoft fans looking to get a new Xbox One. For $299 on Amazon, gamers can get a 1TB Xbox One with copies of Assassin’s Creed Origin and Rainbow Six Siege.View Deal

Headphone and audio deals

$56 off Beats Solo2 $144 (was $199.95)

You can't beat this Beats deal while it's still in stock. You can grab one of the most popular headphones in 2017 for a lot less than it was before Cyber Monday, over $50 off.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Silver gaming headset now $59 (was $99)

If you need headphones that are better for PC and console gaming, eBay is selling this sweet headset with in-line audio control and a noise-cancelling mic for 40% off.View Deal

Echo Show now $179 (was $229)

The Echo Show is the perfect device if you like a more visual experience with your Alexa chats, and it also allows you to watch some video content. With a discount of $50, you'll be thankful you picked one up.View Deal

Echo Plus now $119 (was $149)

The Echo Plus delivers better sound quality than its regular counterpart. A discount of $30 helps ensure your wallet won't become an echo chamber.View Deal

Amazon Tap now $79 (was $129)

Portability is the cornerstone of the battery-powered Amazon Tap, which gives you around eight hours of play on hands-free mode. Tap into a deep discount of $50 for the device this holiday season.View Deal

Save $50 on Sonos Play:1 (was $199)

Here's a really good deal on a very good speaker. You pay $149 for the Play:1, which features signature sound quality, an easy-to-store size and an improved app. Normally just shy of $200, you save $50 with this deal while supplies last.

Polk Audio Monitor40 Series QII speaker – 67% off

You or someone you know likely sits at a desk all day, and if that's the case than these bookshelf speakers could make the long hours go by just a bit quicker. Now on sale for $99 on Newegg, you save 67% off the regular retail price of $299.View Deal

Camera and accessories deals

$50 off GoPro Hero 5 – $349 (was $399)

Amazon has the GoPro Hero 5 for $100 cheaper than it was last year and just slashed the price by another $50. That's a great deal for Cyber Monday if you ask us.View Deal

10% off GoPro Hero 6 Black bundle

Score a 10% discount on the GoPro Hero 6 Black bundle through eBay. Better yet, this deal also includes a free $50 gift card and a 16GB microSD card for $449.View Deal

Canon EOS 6D Mark II now $1,699 (was $1,999)

Canon EOS 6D Mark II is a greatly improved entry level full-frame DSLR and now you can get for $300 off in a body only unit. Alternatively you could also save $500 when you get the camera with a lens.View Deal

Nikon D5600 with kit lens now $946 (was $1,196)

On top of a solid $350 discount for the Nikon D5600 and all-around kit lens, this bundle packs in crucial goodies including a 16GB SD card, lens filter, bag, cleaning supplies and software. View Deal

Sony Alpha A6500 Now $1,199 (was $1399)

The Sony Alpha A6500 is one heck of a camera packing dazzlingly quick auto focus with 4K video recording. Now it's also $200 cheaper thanks to this great deal. View Deal

Olympus Pen-F now $999 (was $1,199)

The Olympus Pen-F has been steadily holding at it list price for month, but thanks to a $200 discount you can finally get this stylish mirrorless camera for only $999.

iPad and tablet deals

$399.99 iPad Pro 9.7-inch (was $729.99)

This iPad Pro going for only $399 is the unicorn of Cyber Monday deals. Just keep in mind that this is last year's 9.7-inch Pro tablet, but on the plus side it has Wi-Fi and 3G cellular connectivity.View Deal

$299 for the New iPad 2017 (was $329)

With a hot $30 discount, Apple's newest entry-level iPad is slightly cheaper than it was last week. That might not sound like a ton of savings, but the fact there's a deal on anything Appe, makes this one of the hottest deals around.View Deal

All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is $69.99

For just $69, the Fire 7 is a great kid-friendly tablet that's not only affordable but durable for all the drops it's going to inevitably experience.View Deal

Toys & LEGO deals

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster, Red

Thanks to this $22, there are even fewer reasons not to join World War Nerf. For just $77, this Nerf Rival Nemesis nerf gun is a stone cold killer in savings and battle.View Deal

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster, Blue

Don't forget that you really need two nerf guns in order to have a blast with these blasters. Luckily, there's a Blue version, and it's on sale through Toys R Us, too, ahead of Cyber Monday.View Deal

Nerf Rival 25-round refill pack on Amazon

There's never enough ammo, so that's why you should re-stock at Amazon even before you get the Nerf Rivals blasters in from Toys R Us. It's a deal for 25 rounds at just $6.99.View Deal

Nerf Rivals Rechargeable Battery Pack

The only downside to these high-powered Nerf guns is that they take batteries: 6 D batteries and they're done within a few hours. Thankfully, Nerf's rechargeable battery is on sale on Toys R Us.View Deal

Wearables deals

$329 Apple Watch (was $399.99) at Macy's

Apple Watch 2 remains one of our best smartwatch picks, and Cyber Monday is the ideal time to get $70 off the launch price of the 42mm Apple Watch Series 2.View Deal

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is 20% off

Form and function meet in the Gear S3 Frontier. It's a rugged looking watch with all the tech bells and whistles. It's also only $279 at Jet right now, down from $349.

Fitbit Alta HR now $99 (was $149)

This sleek fitness tracker doesn't just look good. It's also perfect for tracking everything from workouts to sleep. And for under a hundred bucks on Amazon, you can feel good about the savings, too.View Deal

Fitbit Flex 2 – $40 off

Start on your New Year's resolution early with $40 off the thin and light Fitbit Flex 2 (Black). Though it lacks the bells and whistles of more robust Fitbit devices, at $59.95 on Amazon, this tracker is just what you need to stay on top of your activity goals without spending a lot. View Deal

Smart home deals

39% off Google Home now $79 (was $129)

Cyber Monday is the best time to save on the small, but more powerful Google Home, too. Jet has a temporary price cut on the Google Assistant-back smart speaker. View Deal

$50 off Nest Learning Thermostat

Don't overspend on the Nest Thermostat. Instead, save money by buying it from Amazon for $50 off (technically a $50.99 discount for Cyber Monday). That's a 20% savings.View Deal

$20 off Nest Learning Thermostat E at $149 (was $169)

The less expensive Nest Smart Thermostat is also on discount. It's $20 cheaper today, and does almost as much as the stainless steel version that we prefer a tad bit more.View Deal

Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot bundle – $35 off

Shoppers looking to do a little bit more upgrading around the home can get a Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot bundled together for $35 off their regular price on Amazon, making the pair just $54.98.View Deal

Ring Doorbell is now only $99 (was $179)

Don't stop at a living room security camera, get one right on your doorbell with Ring. You can score a sweet, 45% off deal through Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday in white or black.View Deal

Dyson DP01 Pure Cool Link now $249 (was $419)

This air purifier-meets-fan from Dyson normally goes for a small fortune as far as either product category is concerned, but on eBay is 40% off for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Pay $85 for a $100 App Store & iTunes Code

eBay is knocking 15% off what you would normally pay for this App Store and iTunes Code. Whomever receives this picks what they buy, but you already win with the savings. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 652 is now $249 (was $374.99)

Get your own robo vacuum cleaner with this great $125 discount on the iRobot Roomba. This deal is likely to go away after Cyber Monday, so don't miss your last chance to get it.View Deal

Cyber Monday 2017 FAQ

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the biggest day for online deals of the year. It’s the Monday immediately after Thanksgiving, and the day when retailers shift their attention away from sales in-store and towards sales online.

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 27. Black Friday is on November 24, and that’s the day after Thanksgiving, which is on November 23. Some deals may start at specific times on the day.

Where are the best Cyber Monday deals?

Cyber Monday deals happen all over the web, but the best place to stay on top of them is, of course, right here on TechRadar. We’ll be updating this page with new deals as we find them, and we’ll tell you whether the discounts are really worth it or if you should keep looking.

How do I get the best Cyber Monday deals?

There are plenty of things to keep in mind when you’re shopping for new deals. For starters, it’s best to make a list of things you actually want so you can avoid falling into sales traps during the day and buying products that give you buyer's remorse. It’s also a good idea to note beforehand how much you’re willing to spend as it’s easy to spend more than you otherwise might.

How do I stay safe while buying things on Cyber Monday?

We recommend always buying from companies that you know are legit. The likes of Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, Walmart, Target and other big names like these are your best bet for safety online, but even then it’s a good idea to look into things like return policies.

Be very wary of phishing emails as these can be a big source of income for scammers during this busy shopping season. In fact, even if an email does appear legitimate we recommend going straight to the website offering the products rather than clicking on links in emails.