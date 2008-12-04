Get BBC iPlayer on PS3 with latest update

Finally, there is a PS3 version of the BBC iPlayer for those UK PlayStation gamers that were unable to access iPlayer on the multiple other platforms it's already been made available on.

Got a PS3? Then direct your browser to the BBC iPlayer homepage where you will be able to easily direct your eyes to the PS3 version of the superb telly viewer.

Now, in addition to other services that have brought your iPlayer to your TV (such as Virgin Media) you can catch up with those thousands of hours of TV you missed out on from the comfort of your sofa.

Or why don't you go out and do something less boring insteady?

In other iPlayer news, the BBC claims today that the service has seen over 298 million views to date.