Take a look at the new Xbox Series X dashboard

Microsoft has revealed the new Xbox Series X dashboard in a brand new video that shows off the user experience while discussing some of the company's design philosophy.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft outlined its goals for the new Xbox dashboard centered around gamer choice, accessibility and ensuring your Xbox feels inviting and familiar. At a glance, it looks like a more refined version of the design direction Microsoft has adopted with the Xbox Game Pass PC and mobile app.

The Xbox Series X dashboard has been designed to be faster to use and more visually appealing. It will also be unified across all your devices – that’s important when you consider that soon you’ll be able to play Xbox games across console, mobile and PC.

Check out the video below for a full rundown of all the features and improvements that the new Xbox Series X dashboard will bring.

Need for speed

Microsoft is promising that the Xbox Series X will make getting into games quicker than ever, with the Home screen loading more than 50% faster when you boot your Xbox, and almost 30% faster when you return from a game. The improvements Microsoft have made also use 40% less memory than what was previously required, meaning the dashboard won’t hog as much resources as before.

Microsoft has said that text is more readable, elements on screen are easier to understand. The tile shape, fonts and illustration style have all been revamped, but without sacrificing what gamer’s have grown used to since the Xbox One launched.

One cool new feature that’s bound to come in handy is how screenshot and clip sharing will work. Soon, when you record an epic moment, your clip will be sent straight to the Xbox mobile app where you can share it on your chosen social networks without delay.

The Xbox Series X is due to launch sometime in November, 2020, and Microsoft is likely to announce a cheaper, less powerful alternative soon, the Xbox Series S. We're still waiting on a price for either model, though.

