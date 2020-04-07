Sony pulls The Last of Us 2 from PlayStation Store – and will refund pre-orders

Sony has pulled the Last of Us: Part 2 and Iron Man VR from the PlayStation Store, while refunding those who pre-ordered either game digitally.

Both games were due to release for PS4 in May, with The Last of Us 2 due for release on May 29 and Iron Man VR due to release on May 15. However, the company recently announced that both games have been delayed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And it looks like we may not be see either game releasing anytime soon, as Iron Man VR and The Last of Us 2 have both been pulled from the PlayStation Store (via VG247). Initially the company had only removed the pre-order options from the games' listings, but now both listings have been removed completely.

This is the second time the highly anticipated Last of Us sequel has been delayed since it was announced in 2016.

Sony is issuing refunds to anyone who pre-ordered either game digitally. However, there's no word on whether those who have pre-ordered the Last of Us 2 or Iron Man VR physical editions will also be issued a refund.

How to get your refund

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Fortunately, you don't have to request a refund. According to the PlayStation Support page, those who pre-ordered Iron Man VR or The Last of Us 2 digitally will receive an automatic refund, with PlayStation advising customers to check their emails for more details.

However, as we've said above, this only applies to digital pre-orders through the PlayStation Store and currently there has been no update on how, or if, this will affect physical pre-orders.