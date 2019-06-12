PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update goes live with Team Deathmatch and Godzilla theme

PUBG Mobile is seeding its latest 0.13.0 update to players across the globe. Android and iOS users can head over to their respective app stores to download the latest update of PUBG Mobile. This new version brings along a host of new elements to the popular battle royale game including a squad Deathmatch mode along with a Godzilla theme in the lobby. This is a result of the collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Godzilla: King of Monsters movie which was recently release worldwide.

Tencent Games has also revealed that PUBG Mobile recently crossed 400 million downloads with over 50 million daily active users excluding China.

What is Team Deathmatch mode?

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update brings a new gameplay mode-- Team Deathmatch which has been added under the EvoGround tab. It can be played in both third person and first person styles. The major highlight of this mode is that players have the ability to respawn limitlessly if they die at the hands of the enemy team. The match lasts for a duration of 10 minutes in which two squads battle out each out to get the maximum number of kills. Each kill carries 1 point and the first team to collect 40 points wins the deathmatch round.

The gameplay is fast-paced than regular modes as it is held in a warehouse with many elements that let players hide and wait for the opposite team to attack. Or if you like to get your hands dirty, you can easily find the M249 light-machine gun and wreck havoc on the opposition.

This mode is also available when creating rooms so you can have your own personal showdown with friends.

What's new in PUBG Mobile 0.13.0?

Apart from the new deathmatch mode, the latest update also brings a new Godzilla theme that can be applied as the lobby background along with other events and rewards. In addition, players will now be able to track enemy footprints on the snow clad terrains of Vikendi map. Here's the full changelog.

Added Team Deathmatch mode to EvoGround. This new mode features fast-paced firefights in both FPP and TPP. Players can also create their own rooms with room cards

Added control settings for FPP. Players can now have separate settings for TPP and FPP

Upgraded 3rd party app prevention system and enhanced detection of cheating behavior via Virtual App, emulators and modifiers

Added MVP showcase system at the end of each match. All players will receive a default MVP pose. The top 3 players in Classic mode or the MVP of the winning squad in TDM will be featured

In Vikendi, players will now leave footprints, trails and tire tracks on snow

Added a dedicated button for climbing that can be enabled in the settings

When killed by friendly fire, now players can decide if the teammate should lose merit or not

Added a Godzilla theme. Godzilla themed lobby background will be available together with many themed events and rewards after the update

Added new popularity gift and ranking reward. Every week, the top 100 players in the list may collect the title All-time Popularity or Recent Popularity

Added Charisma Ranking. The permanent outfits and firearm/vehicle finishes collected by a player will increase their Charisma

New Achievements

Victory Legion: Complete 1/5/10/20 matches with Dominating in Team Deathmatch

Alpha & Omega: Get the first kill and final blow in a Team Deathmatch

T-800: Achieve Terminator 1 time in Team Deathmatch

Envoy of War: Complete a series of missions in Team Deathmatch.

Other Improvements

Survive Till Dawn and Darkest Night changes:

1. The old zombies have been replaced by 4 types of new zombies

2. Liquid Nitrogen Grenades now leave behind a cloud of freezing smoke on the ground for a long period after explosion, reducing the movement speed of any unit in the area

3. Added new mode combat modifiers

4. Certain zombies now have new abilities: Tanks will empower nearby allies; Skinners can slow nearby players

5. A new factory has replaced the police station

1. The old zombies have been replaced by 4 types of new zombies 2. Liquid Nitrogen Grenades now leave behind a cloud of freezing smoke on the ground for a long period after explosion, reducing the movement speed of any unit in the area 3. Added new mode combat modifiers 4. Certain zombies now have new abilities: Tanks will empower nearby allies; Skinners can slow nearby players 5. A new factory has replaced the police station Inventory changes:

1. Players can now combine items in batches

2. Equipped items will be displayed on top

3. Duplicated new items will no longer be indicated by a red dot and the "new" tag

4. The Backpack and Helmet tabs have been moved to the Customization tab.

1. Players can now combine items in batches 2. Equipped items will be displayed on top 3. Duplicated new items will no longer be indicated by a red dot and the "new" tag 4. The Backpack and Helmet tabs have been moved to the Customization tab. Arcade mode opening times have been adjusted. Mondays and Wednesdays: Sniper Training & War; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Mini-Zone & Quick Match; Fridays to Sundays: All Arcade modes are available. All times are in UTC

Protective items are now 25% more durable. Their effectiveness remains unchanged

Players can now bolt/reload a bolt action rifle while moving instead of completing the process while aiming down sights

Improved the animation in FPP when running while holding an SMG.

Vehicles now have improved feedback on explosions

Event Center now has improved interactions and better tutorials for the event missions

Crew Challenge Qualifying Round has been expanded. Now 6 qualifying matches will be held every day, up from 5. Each squad can participate up to 3 matches per day, up from 2. Each squad is allowed to participate a total of 18 qualifying matches, up from 12. And new items have been added to the Crew Shop

Players who have registered for Crew Challenge will now receive a notice 10 minutes before a match starts

Players can now collect all rewards from daily missions, progress missions and achievements all at once

Added 3 new Clan Insignias for Lv. 7, Lv. 9, and Lv. 10

Added a latency indicator to the main screen. Green, yellow, and red represents a good, average, or bad connection