Your next smartwatch could be charged by your own body

Battery life is the real Achilles' heel of wearable tech right now, but it's a problem that might have just found a solution. And the key component has been sitting there since mankind began.

Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have created a small flexible patch that converts body heat into electricity which could be used to power a wearable device.

The ability to generate power in this way is handy anyway, but the added flexibility here means it would be perfect for smartwatches and fitness bands.

It's unclear whether this could make charging redundant completely or just help extent the battery life a bit - but we'll take anything right now.

No heat-based charging in the Samsung Gear 2, but there are some other nifty features

Via Gigaom